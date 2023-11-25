Headlines

Viral video: Elderly woman's epic bhangra will make you say ‘what a wow', watch

Not Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani, Sunil Mittal; Mukesh Ambani is India's biggest debtor with...

Meet India's richest self-made woman, IITian, co-founder of Rs 2700 cr company, her net worth is…

Viral video: Girls dance to Bhojpuri song inside moving train, internet says 'please stop'

This superstar, who was Raj Kapoor's brother-in-law, quit acting at peak of career, went To Mount Kailash for...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Elderly woman's epic bhangra will make you say ‘what a wow', watch

Meet India's richest self-made woman, IITian, co-founder of Rs 2700 cr company, her net worth is…

Viral video: Girls dance to Bhojpuri song inside moving train, internet says 'please stop'

Foreign cricketers who tied knot with Indian women

Low-budget films that were a hit at box office

9 amazing inventions by Pakistanis

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

This superstar, who was Raj Kapoor's brother-in-law, quit acting at peak of career, went To Mount Kailash for...

Ananya Panday shares inside photos of her first house, thanks Gauri Khan for for making 'dream home' special

Salman Khan opens up about his success, says his lows in career 'would be a high for 99.9 percent of population'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This superstar, who was Raj Kapoor's brother-in-law, quit acting at peak of career, went To Mount Kailash for...

Prem Nath was not only dear to the audience for his acting skills but he was also popular for his good looks. Many are not aware that Prem Nath had a special relationship with Raj Kapoor.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 10:00 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prem Nath Malhotra who is well-known as Prem Nath is a legendary actor and director who is quite famous for his filmography. Prem Nath made his debut with the film Ajit in 1948 and has appeared in more than 100 movies in his career. What Prem Nath is mostly recognised for are the roles he portrayed as villains in films. 

Prem Nath was not only dear to the audience for his acting skills but he was also popular for his good looks. Many are not aware that Prem Nath had a special relationship with Raj Kapoor. 

Today, we will tell you all about Prem Nath and the reason why he left everything and went to Mount Kailash. 

Prem Nath was a soldier and was born in Peshawar. After the partition, Prem Nath's family settled down in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Prem Nath's father served in the police and wanted his son to join the Indian Army. However, Prem Nath's destiny was different so he came and settled in Mumbai and joined the Prithvi Theatre. Prem Nath's sister Krishna married legendary actor Raj Kapoor, making Prem Nath Raj Kapoor's brother-in-law. 

Prem Nath made his debut with the film Ajit which was not successful at the box office. However, his films Aag and Barsaat were a hit and the audience appreciated his acting skills. Prem Nath worked with many popular actresses at the time including Madhubala, Nikar Sultan, Suraiya, and Bina Rai. His fame grew significantly and reportedly, he started to earn more than Raj Kapoor. 

Reports state that Prem Nath started to charge Rs 1.25 lakh for a movie, while Raj Kapoor was being given Rs 75,000. Dev Anand earned Rs 35,000 and Dilip Kumar got Rs 50,000.

Later, in 1953, Prem Nath was shooting for Aurat when he fell in love with his co-star Bina Rai. Both Prem Nath and Bina Rai tied the knot shortly after. 

The couple also established the PN Films production house. However, after multiple flops, Pre Nath took the call to let go of producing films and went back to acting. 

Prem Nath's films, after a certain point, began to fail at the box office. This led him to go away to Mount Kailash to spend some time in peace.

READ | Low-budget films that were a hit at box office

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

PETA's Thanksgiving post goes viral as Turkeys portrayed as humans, ignites online debate

Fukrey 3 OTT release: When, where to watch Pulkit, Richa, Manjot, Varun, Pankaj Tripathi's comedy drama

Meet Isha Ambani’s ‘right hand’ at Rs 8.4 lakh crore firm, first employee of Mukesh Ambani's key brand, his salary is…

Octopus miraculously changes colors to match objects it touches, viral video captivates internet

Meet ex-cricketer who quit IPL dream to build Rs 100 crore company backed by Malaika Arora, Shahid and Mira Kapoor

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE