This superstar, who was Raj Kapoor's brother-in-law, quit acting at peak of career, went To Mount Kailash for...

Prem Nath was not only dear to the audience for his acting skills but he was also popular for his good looks. Many are not aware that Prem Nath had a special relationship with Raj Kapoor.

Prem Nath Malhotra who is well-known as Prem Nath is a legendary actor and director who is quite famous for his filmography. Prem Nath made his debut with the film Ajit in 1948 and has appeared in more than 100 movies in his career. What Prem Nath is mostly recognised for are the roles he portrayed as villains in films.

Today, we will tell you all about Prem Nath and the reason why he left everything and went to Mount Kailash.

Prem Nath was a soldier and was born in Peshawar. After the partition, Prem Nath's family settled down in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Prem Nath's father served in the police and wanted his son to join the Indian Army. However, Prem Nath's destiny was different so he came and settled in Mumbai and joined the Prithvi Theatre. Prem Nath's sister Krishna married legendary actor Raj Kapoor, making Prem Nath Raj Kapoor's brother-in-law.

Prem Nath made his debut with the film Ajit which was not successful at the box office. However, his films Aag and Barsaat were a hit and the audience appreciated his acting skills. Prem Nath worked with many popular actresses at the time including Madhubala, Nikar Sultan, Suraiya, and Bina Rai. His fame grew significantly and reportedly, he started to earn more than Raj Kapoor.

Reports state that Prem Nath started to charge Rs 1.25 lakh for a movie, while Raj Kapoor was being given Rs 75,000. Dev Anand earned Rs 35,000 and Dilip Kumar got Rs 50,000.

Later, in 1953, Prem Nath was shooting for Aurat when he fell in love with his co-star Bina Rai. Both Prem Nath and Bina Rai tied the knot shortly after.

The couple also established the PN Films production house. However, after multiple flops, Pre Nath took the call to let go of producing films and went back to acting.

Prem Nath's films, after a certain point, began to fail at the box office. This led him to go away to Mount Kailash to spend some time in peace.

