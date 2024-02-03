This superstar was Bollywood's first style icon, son was super flop, worked in many flop films, quit acting, he is now..

Feroz Khan was especially known not only for his good looks but also for his acting talent. He started his film career in the 60s and played such powerful roles in many superhit films that people have not been able to forget even today.

Every star's time comes and goes in the film industry. In this world of acting, there are many actors whose fortunes have shone only after coming to Bollywood. Some actors became immortal forever. This dashing villain is one of those stars, for whom millions of girls were once crazy. But, the son of this superstar proved to be a megaflop.

That star of the acting world who proved to fit in every role from chocolate hero to dreaded villain. Whenever he came on screen, people liked his style. His fan following was also such that people loved him both as a hero and as a villain. But when his son entered films, he proved to be a big flop.

That well-known actor and director of the industry was Feroz Khan. The superstar worked in more than 60 films in his career. Feroz Khan was born in 1939 in Bangalore, India, to "Sadiq Ali Khan Tanoli" - an Afghan Tanoli from Ghazni, Afghanistan, and Fatima. His brothers are Shah Abbas Khan (Sanjay Khan), Shahrukh Shah Ali Khan, Sameer Khan, and Akbar Khan. His sisters are Khurshid Shahnavar and Dilshad Begum Sheikh, popularly known as Dilshad Bibi. Along with his professional life, he was also in the news for his personal life.

Feroz Khan also indulged in some royal hobbies ever since he was young. Before coming into the world of acting, he had hunted 14 tigers. After hunting these tigers, Firoz had decorated them on his bar counter. He made such a mark in the world of acting that he became the first choice of the filmmakers too. He has played many memorable characters in his career.

Apart from acting in more than 60 films in his career, Feroz also tried his hand at direction. Not only this, he also worked in many films as a producer. People liked the character of RDX in Anees Bazmee's comedy film 'Welcome' released in 2007. This proved to be his last film.

Feroz Khan's son Fardeen Khan also made a career in Bollywood like his superstar father. But unfortunately, Fardeen could not capitalise on his father's stardom. People liked him in the beginning of his career but he could not give hit films and soon he moved away from the industry. Now, he is steadily getting ready to begin the second innings of his career.

Fardeen Khan started his career in the year 1998 with the film 'Prem Aggan'. After that, 15 back-to-back films of his flopped. His career was almost on the verge of sinking. In Fardeen's career of 12 years, he had given 19 flop films at the box office. He was able to give only 1 hit film in his entire career.

