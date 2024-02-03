Meet man, not from IIT, IIM, VIT, who got Rs 1 crore salary offer but couldn't accept it due to…

Placement packages for graduates and postgraduates in India have seen a steady increase in the past few years. Handsome salary packages, which were earlier restricted to students from IIT, IIM, and VIT, are now being offered to students from other institutes as well. A student of the International Institute of Information Technology Naya Raipur named Rashi Bagga bagged headlines in 2023 after she landed a staggering opening package of Rs 85 lakh per annum.

However, you will be surprised to know that this was not the highest-ever placement package at IIIT-NR. The record package for IIIT-NR is Rs 1 crore per annum, which was secured by Kushashwa Ravi Shrimali in 2020 from a US company but the computer science graduate was unable to join the company.

Once his schooling was completed, Kushashwa joined IIIT-NR in 2016 and passed out in 2020 with a grade of 9.4 out of 10. The computer science graduate was a gold medalist in college. He also did an internship with reputable companies such as Big Vision, Nvidia, and Care.ai.

Kushashwa has worked for Quansight as a Software Developer and Lightning AI as a Research Engineer. As of now, he has been working with Abnormal Security since 2022 where he is a Software Engineer.

As per media reports, Kushashwa had bagged a Rs 1 crore per year salary package from a US-based firm but he was unable to join due to the Covid-19 pandemic.