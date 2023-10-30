Headlines

Karwa Chauth 2023: 7 tips for staying hydrated throughout the day

Kerala blast: Death toll touches 3, member of Jehovah's Witness claims responsibility of IED attack

This National Award-winning actor, who has 3 Rs 100 crore films, struggled to survive in Mumbai, lived in chawl

Andhra train accident: Death toll rises to 9, rescue operations underway

Why is India against ‘humanitarian truce’ between Israel and Hamas? Know reason behind UNGA vote

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Karwa Chauth 2023: 7 tips for staying hydrated throughout the day

Kerala blast: Death toll touches 3, member of Jehovah's Witness claims responsibility of IED attack

This National Award-winning actor, who has 3 Rs 100 crore films, struggled to survive in Mumbai, lived in chawl

IND vs ENG, World Cup 2023: Records set by Rohit Sharma

9 Bollywood actors who made successful comeback with OTT

10 much-awaited Bollywood films releasing in 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

This National Award-winning actor, who has 3 Rs 100 crore films, struggled to survive in Mumbai, lived in chawl

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar accuses Isha Malviya of ‘using men’, netizens slam him: ‘Toh kyun aashiq bana…’

Javed Akhtar says reviving classic songs by adding rap is like ‘putting disco music in Taj Mahal’: ‘You should respect…’

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This National Award-winning actor, who has 3 Rs 100 crore films, struggled to survive in Mumbai, lived in chawl

This National Award-winning actor used to live in chawl, now lives in a luxurious apartment in Mumbai.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 06:54 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A number of actors have shared their share of struggle stories with the audience. From Jackie Shroff to Manoj Bajpayee, a number of actors who now live in luxurious houses, used to live in a chawl before getting fame. 

Another actor who once struggled to survive in Mumbai, and lived in Chawl, is now one of the most popular actors in Bollywood and has given 3 Rs 100 crore films. He is none other than Vicky Kaushal. 

Vicky Kaushal was born in Mumbai and used to live in a chawl in Malad. The actor who now owns a luxurious 4 bedroom apartment, recalled how his parents struggled to give him and his brother a better life and said, “I was born in a 10x10 room of a chawl and we shared a common bathroom with other people in the neighborhood. My dad battled various financial mishaps for years before achieving success as a stunt director but my parents ensured that my brother and I knew all about the family's struggle.”

For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal was a telecommunication engineer and worked abroad before he left his high-paying job to become an actor. Vicky is said to have enrolled in the acting school of 'Kishore Namit Kapoor' and also worked as an assistant director with Anurag Kashyap in both parts of the film Gangs Of Wasseypur. 

The actor has given some major hits like Sanju which collected Rs 588.50 crore worldwide, URI: The Surgical Strike which collected Rs 341.75 worldwide, and Raazi which collected Rs 195 crore worldwide. The actor’s performance in URI: The Surgical Strike was much loved by the audience and also bagged him the National Award for Best Actor. 

The actor is now one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood and charges up to Rs 20 crore per film. The actor owns a luxurious house in Mumbai where he lives with his family and reportedly has a whopping net worth of Rs 40 crore.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Sam Bahadur. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh and is based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 1.

Read Watch: Vicky Kaushal grooves to Sauda Khara Khara with his squad, video goes viral

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Australia vs New Zealand: David Warner surpasses Virat Kohli as ODI World Cup's all-time leading scorer

Australian woman grabs two snakes emerging from ceiling, viral video shocks internet

THIS 26-year-old woman, mother of 22, aims for 100 children, details here

Tejas director Sarvesh Mewara on why film's comparisons with Top Gun don't bother him: 'That is made in 1000 crore...'

Maneesh Sharma reveals why Tiger 3's ‘most exciting sequences' didn’t show up in trailer: 'We wanted people to...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE