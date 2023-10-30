This National Award-winning actor, who has 3 Rs 100 crore films, struggled to survive in Mumbai, lived in chawl

This National Award-winning actor used to live in chawl, now lives in a luxurious apartment in Mumbai.

A number of actors have shared their share of struggle stories with the audience. From Jackie Shroff to Manoj Bajpayee, a number of actors who now live in luxurious houses, used to live in a chawl before getting fame.

Another actor who once struggled to survive in Mumbai, and lived in Chawl, is now one of the most popular actors in Bollywood and has given 3 Rs 100 crore films. He is none other than Vicky Kaushal.

Vicky Kaushal was born in Mumbai and used to live in a chawl in Malad. The actor who now owns a luxurious 4 bedroom apartment, recalled how his parents struggled to give him and his brother a better life and said, “I was born in a 10x10 room of a chawl and we shared a common bathroom with other people in the neighborhood. My dad battled various financial mishaps for years before achieving success as a stunt director but my parents ensured that my brother and I knew all about the family's struggle.”

For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal was a telecommunication engineer and worked abroad before he left his high-paying job to become an actor. Vicky is said to have enrolled in the acting school of 'Kishore Namit Kapoor' and also worked as an assistant director with Anurag Kashyap in both parts of the film Gangs Of Wasseypur.

The actor has given some major hits like Sanju which collected Rs 588.50 crore worldwide, URI: The Surgical Strike which collected Rs 341.75 worldwide, and Raazi which collected Rs 195 crore worldwide. The actor’s performance in URI: The Surgical Strike was much loved by the audience and also bagged him the National Award for Best Actor.

The actor is now one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood and charges up to Rs 20 crore per film. The actor owns a luxurious house in Mumbai where he lives with his family and reportedly has a whopping net worth of Rs 40 crore.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Sam Bahadur. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh and is based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 1.

