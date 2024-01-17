This actress, with just one hit, beat Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Deepika to be India's most popular actor, not Triptii Dimri

An actress with just three films and one hit under her belt has just been crowned India's most popular actor ahead of superstars like Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas, and Deepika

The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) comes out with its periodic lists of most popular celebs in the field of entertainment. Every week, IMDb India, like its global counterpart, shares the list of the top movers in that ranking, on social media. This week sprang a surprise as the list was headed by an actress who has just done three films, only one of which is a hit.

How a new actress beat Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Deepika

According to IMDb India’s list of most popular Indian celebs for the week ending January 16, Medha Shankr is at nuber one, courtesy the newfound following and craze around her film 12th Fail, which is running successfully in cinemas and also garnering praise since its digital release on Disney+ Hotstar. Incidentally, the film’s lead and Medha’s co-star Vikrant Massey is at the number 2 spot. Superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Prabhas, Hrithik Roshan, and Deepika Padukone are lagging behind.

The major reason for this is that the list is determined by the visits and interests on an actor’s profile on IMDb. As a relatively unknown actress, Medha’s profile is likely to get more searches than already established actors, particularly when her film is a rage across India. The timing is also such where the film is both in theatres and on OTT and is being discussed as a contender for the awards season. Another new Bollywod sensation from late last year – Triptii Dimri of Qala and Animal fame – is also not in the top 10.

Who is Medha Shankr?

Born and brought up in Noida, Medha is an actress and a trained classical singer as well. She is a post graduate in fashion management from the prestigious National Institute of Fashion Technology, Delhi, but eventually chose acting as her calling. She made her acting debut with the British TV series Beecham House in 2019 before making her way to Bollywood with the 2021 release Shaadisthan. The following year, she appeared in another indie film Max, Min and Meowzaki. Along with this, Megha also played a supporting role in Disney+ Hotstar film Dil Bekaraar. But her brealthrough came with 12th Fail, a Vidhu Vinod Chopra film based on the real success story of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma. Medha played Shraddha Joshi, Manoj’s fellow IAS aspirant, eventual life partner, and an IAS officer herself.