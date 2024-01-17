This actress, with just one hit, beat Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Deepika to be India's most popular actor, not Triptii Dimri

Headlines

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter trailer clocks in more than 100 million views in just 24 hours

How do I obtain CBAP certification in the USA?

Tamil Nadu: Two persons killed at bull taming Jallikattu event in Sivaganga

Nino Bambino: Weaving a New Narrative - How One Baby Brand is Reshaping India's Love Affair With Cotton

'Who will say no to...': Mohammed Shami's gets candid on T20 World Cup selection query

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter trailer clocks in more than 100 million views in just 24 hours

How do I obtain CBAP certification in the USA?

Tamil Nadu: Two persons killed at bull taming Jallikattu event in Sivaganga

IPL stars who never played for India

7 best films of Vikrant Massey

 8 ways to manage anxiety

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

New Hyundai Creta 2024: ADAS Safety, Redesigned Looks, Price

Love Is Blind! Punjab Man Disguises Himself As His Girlfriend To Write Exam On Behalf of Her

Indian Forces Waiting For Government's Directions Amid Maldives' Ultimatum To Leave The Island

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter trailer clocks in more than 100 million views in just 24 hours

HanuMan director Prasanth Varma says unlike Adipurush, Telugu films never misrepresented Gods: 'It's the upbringing'

India's most successful actress has earned Rs 8400 crore, more than even Salman, Akshay; beat Priyanka, Katrina, Alia

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This actress, with just one hit, beat Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Deepika to be India's most popular actor, not Triptii Dimri

An actress with just three films and one hit under her belt has just been crowned India's most popular actor ahead of superstars like Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas, and Deepika

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 10:44 AM IST

article-main
India's most popular actor (Image: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) comes out with its periodic lists of most popular celebs in the field of entertainment. Every week, IMDb India, like its global counterpart, shares the list of the top movers in that ranking, on social media. This week sprang a surprise as the list was headed by an actress who has just done three films, only one of which is a hit.

How a new actress beat Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Deepika

According to IMDb India’s list of most popular Indian celebs for the week ending January 16, Medha Shankr is at nuber one, courtesy the newfound following and craze around her film 12th Fail, which is running successfully in cinemas and also garnering praise since its digital release on Disney+ Hotstar. Incidentally, the film’s lead and Medha’s co-star Vikrant Massey is at the number 2 spot. Superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Prabhas, Hrithik Roshan, and Deepika Padukone are lagging behind.

The major reason for this is that the list is determined by the visits and interests on an actor’s profile on IMDb. As a relatively unknown actress, Medha’s profile is likely to get more searches than already established actors, particularly when her film is a rage across India. The timing is also such where the film is both in theatres and on OTT and is being discussed as a contender for the awards season. Another new Bollywod sensation from late last year – Triptii Dimri of Qala and Animal fame – is also not in the top 10.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by IMDb India (@imdb_in)

Who is Medha Shankr?

Born and brought up in Noida, Medha is an actress and a trained classical singer as well. She is a post graduate in fashion management from the prestigious National Institute of Fashion Technology, Delhi, but eventually chose acting as her calling. She made her acting debut with the British TV series Beecham House in 2019 before making her way to Bollywood with the 2021 release Shaadisthan. The following year, she appeared in another indie film Max, Min and Meowzaki. Along with this, Megha also played a supporting role in Disney+ Hotstar film Dil Bekaraar. But her brealthrough came with 12th Fail, a Vidhu Vinod Chopra film based on the real success story of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma. Medha played Shraddha Joshi, Manoj’s fellow IAS aspirant, eventual life partner, and an IAS officer herself.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurates first Air India Express flight connecting Ayodhya to Bengaluru, Kolkata

Meet man, whose father is a billionaire, gave up Rs 40,000 crore wealth, left life of luxury to live as...

Pankaj Tripathi reveals why he didn't copy PM Vajpayee in Main Atal Hoon: ‘Mimicry caricature lagta hai’ | Exclusive

Pakistan warns Iran of serious 'consequences' following missile attack on terror bases in Balochistan

Apple iPhone 16 may feature more RAM, faster Wi-Fi: Report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE