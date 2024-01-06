Meet 12th Fail film-inspired IPS officer, who walked dogs, drove tempo, cleared UPSC in...

During his UPSC coaching, he fell in love with Shraddha Joshi, an Uttarakhand native. Joshi is currently an IAS officer after successfully passing the UPSC on her first attempt.

The movie '12th Fail' by Vidhu Vinod Chopra has garnered a lot of praise from the viewers. The Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar film, which is based on Anurag Pathak's best-selling book of the same name, draws inspiration from the real-life experiences of IRS officer Shraddha Joshi and IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma.

Sharma was raised in a difficult environment. He was born in 1977 in the Madhya Pradesh district of Morena, in the little village of Bilgaon. His father was employed in the Department of Agriculture, and the family was struggling financially. He received a third division in classes 9 and 10. He passed class eleven but not class twelve. He passed all subjects but failed in Hindi. However, he later cleared the exam.

Undoubtedly, Shama's journey was very difficult when he arrived in Delhi. from driving a tempo, working in a library and walking wealthy people's dogs, he did a variety of jobs to support himself and pay for his tuition. But he never gave up.

Sharma used to study several books by famous writers while he was working in the Library, like Maxim Gorky, Abraham Lincoln, and Muktibodh, which helped him understand the meaning and purpose of life.

During his UPSC coaching, he fell in love with Shraddha Joshi, an Uttarakhand native. Joshi is currently an IAS officer after successfully passing the UPSC on her first attempt.

In the movie, Chopra talks about his experiences in the 12th grade and how he passed the UPSC. His primary goal was to become an SDM. But when he moved to Gwalior after finishing his 12th grade, he found out that the District Magistrate (DM) was a higher job than an SDM, and he had to pass the UPSC test to become one. He decided to travel to Delhi to get ready for the Civil Services Exam as a result.

With his determination, Manoj passed the UPSC civil services exam on his 4th attempt and became an IPS officer. He joined the Maharashtra cadre in 2005 and is presently working in Mumbai as the Additional Commissioner of the West Region.