Hrithik Roshan reviews 12th Fail, calls Vikrant Massey-starrer 'a masterclass in filmmaking': 'I was inspired by...'

Hrithik Roshan, who is awaiting the release of Fighter, is the latest celebrity to join the 12th Fail bandwagon. He thanked the filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra for his 'brilliance' in the film.

Starring Vikrant Massey and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the inspirational tale 12th Fail has been called as the best Hindi film of 2023 by several celebrities, critics, and audiences. Now, Hrithik Roshan has also shared his review of the film and called it "a masterclass in filmmaking."

Taking to his X (previously known as Twitter) account on Sunday, January 14, Hrithik shared his thoughts about the Vikrant Massey-starrer as he wrote, "Finally saw 12th Fail. It’s quite a masterclass in film making. Above everything else I was inspired by the use of sound and sound effects play in enhancing the moments. Brilliant performances. Mr. Chopra , what a movie ! Thank you for the brilliance. I am deeply inspired by this one."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik is himself awaiting the release of his aerial actioner Fighter on January 25. The Siddharth Anand directorial also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Singh Grover among others. The film has been listed as the most anticipated Indian movie of 2024 by IMDb.

Coming back to 12th Fail, the film is based on a true story of the IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart.

Apart from Vikrant Massey, 12th Fail also stars Medha Shankr, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee in prominent roles. The Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial is still running in theatres across the nation, even after more than two months since its theatrical release and a couple of weeks after its streaming release on Disney+ Hotstar last month.



