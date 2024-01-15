Hrithik Roshan reviews 12th Fail, calls Vikrant Massey-starrer 'a masterclass in filmmaking': 'I was inspired by...'

Headlines

Uddhav Thackeray moves SC against Speaker's 'real Shiv Sena' order

'He hasn't scored a single run': Former India player criticizes Rohit Sharma after Indore T20I

HanuMan director Prasanth Varma opens up on 'propaganda' surrounding Teja Sajja film: 'Who stands for dharma...'

Rajkumar Hirani to hold Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki's special show for senior citizens

Not Kiara Advani, this actress was Sandeep Reddy Vanga's first choice opposite Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi Records Season's Lowest Temperature At 3.9 Degree Celsius, Orange Alert Issued

‘We suffer more losses….’: Mayawati's BSP to fight Lok Sabha election 2024 alone

Meet man, whose father is a billionaire, gave up Rs 40,000 crore wealth, left life of luxury to live as...

7 tips to manage body aches in winters

 Health benefits of drinking jeera water 

AI imagines popular male singers as females

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

Delhi Records Season's Lowest Temperature At 3.9 Degree Celsius, Orange Alert Issued

Delhi: Cold Wave & Dense Fog Engulfs National Capital, Drone Visuals From AIIMS

Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: Why All 4 Shankaracharyas May Skip Ram Lalla’s ‘Pran Pratishtha’?

HanuMan director Prasanth Varma opens up on 'propaganda' surrounding Teja Sajja film: 'Who stands for dharma...'

This actress to perform dance drama based on Ramayana in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

Fighter trailer: Hrithik, Deepika take to the skies to avenge Pulwama, threaten to create 'India occupied Pakistan'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Hrithik Roshan reviews 12th Fail, calls Vikrant Massey-starrer 'a masterclass in filmmaking': 'I was inspired by...'

Hrithik Roshan, who is awaiting the release of Fighter, is the latest celebrity to join the 12th Fail bandwagon. He thanked the filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra for his 'brilliance' in the film.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 10:33 AM IST

article-main
Hrithik Roshan-12th Fail/File photos
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Starring Vikrant Massey and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the inspirational tale 12th Fail has been called as the best Hindi film of 2023 by several celebrities, critics, and audiences. Now, Hrithik Roshan has also shared his review of the film and called it "a masterclass in filmmaking."

Taking to his X (previously known as Twitter) account on Sunday, January 14, Hrithik shared his thoughts about the Vikrant Massey-starrer as he wrote, "Finally saw 12th Fail. It’s quite a masterclass in film making. Above everything else I was inspired by the use of sound and sound effects play in enhancing the moments. Brilliant performances. Mr. Chopra , what a movie ! Thank you for the brilliance. I am deeply inspired by this one."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik is himself awaiting the release of his aerial actioner Fighter on January 25. The Siddharth Anand directorial also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Singh Grover among others. The film has been listed as the most anticipated Indian movie of 2024 by IMDb.

Coming back to 12th Fail, the film is based on a true story of the IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart. 

Apart from Vikrant Massey, 12th Fail also stars Medha Shankr, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee in prominent roles. The Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial is still running in theatres across the nation, even after more than two months since its theatrical release and a couple of weeks after its streaming release on Disney+ Hotstar last month.

READ | Hansal Mehta calls this 2023 Bollywood movie 'film of the year', it's not 12th Fail, Jawan, Animal, Pathaan, RRKPK

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Lord Ram's portrait prepared using 14 lakh diyas ahead of Ram Temple consecration

Chinese officials say COVID-19 infections may rebound in country in January

Ram Temple opening: From Makar Sankranti, shrines in Mauritius to organise chanting of Ramayana verses

Meet woman who lives in India's largest residence, bigger than Mukesh Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia, her husband is...

Merry Christmas box office collection day 2: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi film sees 37% growth, earns Rs 3.50 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE