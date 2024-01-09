Headlines

Not Pushpa 2, Singham Again, Devara, Kalki 2898 AD, this Bollywood film is most anticipated Indian movie of 2024

Read on to know which film has defeated Pushpa 2, Indian 2, Singham Again, Kalki 2898 AD, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Devara Part 1, Captain Miller, and Kanguva to emerge as the most awaited Indian film of 2024 in the IMDb list.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 08:12 PM IST

Most anticipated Indian film of 2024/YouTube screengrab
After the extraordinary success of Pathaan, Salaar, Jawan, Gadar 2, and Animal, the moviegoers are looking forward to the Indian films set to release in 2024. While Bollywood ruled the box office in 2023, the South cinema has multiple exciting films lined up for release this year such as Pushpa 2, Indian 2, Kalki 2898 AD, and Kanguva to name a few.

But, it's still a Bollywood film that is being highly awaited this year. In the list of most anticipated Indian films of 2024 released by IMDb on Tuesday, January 9, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter has topped the list. The aerial actioner is directed by Siddharth Anand and is set to release in cinemas on January 25, a day ahead of India's 75th Republic Day. 

Expressing his joy over the news, Hrithik Roshan said in a statement, "It's an incredibly positive update that Fighter is the most anticipated Indian movie of 2024, as per IMDb. The response to Fighter's teaser and songs has been extraordinary, and we hope to deliver a wholesome cinematic experience for our viewers on January 25, 2024. See you at the movies this Republic Day eve."

Fighter has Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone sharing the screen space for the first time ever in their careers. The much-awaited action film is Hrithik and Deepika's third collaboration with Siddharth Anand after Bang Bang! and War, and Bachna Ae Haseeno and Pathaan, respectively.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In the IMDb list, Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil's Pushpa: The Rule Part 2, Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer Welcome To The Jungle, Ajay Devgn's multi-starrer Singham Again, and Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan-starrer Kalki 2898 AD take up the next four slots after Fighter as the most anticipated Indian movies of 2024.

The other movies that make up the top 20 list, released by IMDb, are Bagheera, Hanu Man, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Kanguva, Devara Part 1, Chhaava, Guntur Kaaram, Malaikottai Vaaliban, Merry Christmas, Captain Miller, Thangalaan, Indian 2, Yodha, Main Atal Hoon, and Jigra.

