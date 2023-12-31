Hansal Mehta calls this 2023 Bollywood movie 'film of the year', it's not 12th Fail, Jawan, Animal, Pathaan, RRKPK

Headlines

COVID-19: India reports 636 new covid cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

‘If it is not going well, there could be…’: S Somanath on ISRO’s plans for 2024

Devara first look: Jr NTR sails across the sea in intriguing poster, announces teaser date, fans say 'his eyes are...'

Apple iPhone users not able to call and connect to internet after latest update, iPhone models including…

John Abraham buys lavish 5,416 sq ft bungalow in Mumbai's Khar, Bollywood actor paid...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

COVID-19: India reports 636 new covid cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

‘If it is not going well, there could be…’: S Somanath on ISRO’s plans for 2024

Devara first look: Jr NTR sails across the sea in intriguing poster, announces teaser date, fans say 'his eyes are...'

Cricket records broken in 2023

Top 5 WWE superstars to watch out for in 2024

8 Indian dishes that are very similar to foreign foods

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Massive bronze statue of Shakira unveiled at her hometown in Columbia

JN.1 variant prevention: How to keep your children safe? | COVID -19 news

Ayodhya's newly built airport to be named after Maharishi Valmiki | Ram Temple Ayodhya

South India's superstar started as an extra, co-star tried to kill him, he has more hits than Prabhas, Rajni, Vijay, NTR

Manjari Fadnnis calls The Freelancer 2 rollercoaster ride, recalls time when she wanted to leave films | Exclusive

Dunki, Toilet Ek Prem Katha star Komal Sachdeva cities similarities between Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar | Exclusive

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Hansal Mehta calls this 2023 Bollywood movie 'film of the year', it's not 12th Fail, Jawan, Animal, Pathaan, RRKPK

Hansal Mehta has named Shefali Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Swanand Kirkire-starrer Avinash Arun's Three of Us as his favourite film of the year.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Dec 31, 2023, 10:57 AM IST

article-main
Hansal Mehta and screengrab of Three of Us
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

From Jawan, Pathaan, and Animal becoming biggest Indian grossers to 12th Fail and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani impressing the audiences with their content, 2023 has offered a feast for moviegoers. It has been a comeback year for Bollywood too after last three years saw south movies ruling the Hindi box office.

As the year ends, netizens have been sharing their lists of best Indian films and OTT shows released in 2023 on social media. Director Hansal Mehta also picked up his film of the year and his choice is a small little film that had a limited and silent release in the theatres on November and won over the hearts of the selected few who saw it.

The Shahid director has named Shefali Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Swanand Kirkire-starrer Avinash Arun's Three of Us as his favourite film of the year. Three of Us had its streaming release on Netflix on December 29 and is slowly and steadily being watched by more and more people, who have been sharing their love for the film on social media.

Hansal took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account in the wee hours on Sunday, December 31, shared a poster of Three of Us, and wrote, "Three of Us. Film of the year. Entering the new year with inspiration and deep admiration for all those who made this film. Avinash, Shefali, Jaideep, Swanand, Sarita, Sanjay, Varun and everybody thank you for this. Tagging @MatchboxShots to thank all of you on my behalf. A most gentle, most noble and most beautiful ode to nostalgia. A film of rare beauty." Replying to him, the lyricist-actor Swanand wrote, "Thank you so much Hansal bhaai !! This means a lot", and Shefali responded, "Thanku so much hansal', with a red heart emoji.

With a 4/5 rating, the DNA review of Three of Us stated, "Three of Us is a poignant and moving film, powered by Shefali and Jaideep's masterful performances. The two emote majorly through their eyes and silences. Varun Grover's thoughtful dialogues help immensely. There's no doubt that Shah and Ahlawat are two of the most incredible actors in India at the moment, and an Avinash Arun film is the perfect playground for them."

READ | Three of Us movie review: Avinash Arun's moving drama contains acting masterclass from Jaideep Ahlawat, Shefali Shah

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

New rules from January 1, 2024: 6 crucial financial changes to keep in mind

'Whole world is waiting for Jan 22's historic moment,’ says PM Modi during Ayodhya visit

Watch: Team India's intensive training for 2nd Test showdown against South Africa

After Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara's post amid India's Centurion Test defeat goes viral

Who is Arvind Panagariya, ex-NITI Aayog VC, appointed chairman of 16th Finance Commission?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE