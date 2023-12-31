Hansal Mehta calls this 2023 Bollywood movie 'film of the year', it's not 12th Fail, Jawan, Animal, Pathaan, RRKPK

Hansal Mehta has named Shefali Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Swanand Kirkire-starrer Avinash Arun's Three of Us as his favourite film of the year.

From Jawan, Pathaan, and Animal becoming biggest Indian grossers to 12th Fail and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani impressing the audiences with their content, 2023 has offered a feast for moviegoers. It has been a comeback year for Bollywood too after last three years saw south movies ruling the Hindi box office.

As the year ends, netizens have been sharing their lists of best Indian films and OTT shows released in 2023 on social media. Director Hansal Mehta also picked up his film of the year and his choice is a small little film that had a limited and silent release in the theatres on November and won over the hearts of the selected few who saw it.

The Shahid director has named Shefali Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Swanand Kirkire-starrer Avinash Arun's Three of Us as his favourite film of the year. Three of Us had its streaming release on Netflix on December 29 and is slowly and steadily being watched by more and more people, who have been sharing their love for the film on social media.

Hansal took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account in the wee hours on Sunday, December 31, shared a poster of Three of Us, and wrote, "Three of Us. Film of the year. Entering the new year with inspiration and deep admiration for all those who made this film. Avinash, Shefali, Jaideep, Swanand, Sarita, Sanjay, Varun and everybody thank you for this. Tagging @MatchboxShots to thank all of you on my behalf. A most gentle, most noble and most beautiful ode to nostalgia. A film of rare beauty." Replying to him, the lyricist-actor Swanand wrote, "Thank you so much Hansal bhaai !! This means a lot", and Shefali responded, "Thanku so much hansal', with a red heart emoji.

With a 4/5 rating, the DNA review of Three of Us stated, "Three of Us is a poignant and moving film, powered by Shefali and Jaideep's masterful performances. The two emote majorly through their eyes and silences. Varun Grover's thoughtful dialogues help immensely. There's no doubt that Shah and Ahlawat are two of the most incredible actors in India at the moment, and an Avinash Arun film is the perfect playground for them."



