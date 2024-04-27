Twitter
Technology

Samsung Galaxy S23: Samsung phone gets cheaper by Rs 9000, check latest offers, bank discounts

This Samsung smartphone boasts an efficient and reliable battery system designed to keep pace with the demands of modern users.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Apr 27, 2024, 03:16 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy S22 now gets Rs 9,000 cheaper. You can avail of this discount by using an HDFC Bank card. You can receive 10% cashback if you purchase the phone using a Samsung Axis Bank credit card. The price of the phone with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage is Rs 64,999.

This phone offers 8 GB RAM and up to 512 GB internal storage options. As a processor, you will get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset in the phone. The display of the phone is 6.1 inches. This Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x display supports a refresh rate of 120Hz. Its touch sampling rate is 240Hz. The phone has a triple rear camera setup with LED flash for photography.

The company is offering customers the chance to purchase the phone with a fantastic package deal. Customers who buy this phone as part of the combination deal will receive an instant cart discount of Rs 4,000 on the Galaxy Watch 6 and an extra instant discount of Rs 8,000 when paying with an HDFC Bank card. What makes this phone unique is that you may purchase it with a Rs. 35,000 exchange bonus from the company. Remember that the extra discount offered in the exchange offer will vary depending on the brand, condition, and exchange policy of your previous phone.

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G:

Samsung Galaxy S23 have a 120Hz OLED display, good battery life and a lovely design. The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G's display is an incredible visual achievement. With its 6.1 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen and 2340 x 1080 (FHD+) quality, the gadget provides an amazing visual experience. Smooth transitions and responsiveness are guaranteed by the display's 120 Hz variable refresh rate, whether navigating through content or playing fast-paced mobile games. This newest Samsung smartphone prioritises durability for daily use in addition to captivating users with its vivid colours and striking contrasts. It has an Armour Aluminium Frame and a Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection shield.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G's camera configuration is representative of the cutting-edge technologies included in the Samsung Galaxy S23 Series. The impressive 50.0 MP primary sensor of the back camera system is complemented by a 12.0 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 10.0 MP telephoto lens with optical zoom of up to 3x and digital zoom of up to 30x.

The battery system on this Samsung smartphone is dependable and effective, built to meet the needs of contemporary consumers. This device's 3900 mAh battery guarantees a durable power supply for prolonged use without the need for frequent recharging.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
