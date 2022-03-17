'The Kashmir Files' creates history by earning Rs 19 CR on Wednesday, details inside

'The Kashmir Files' is rewriting box-office dynamics. The Anupam Kher starrer earned a whopping 19 Cr on Wednesday, and it is a truly remarkable feat. Where the majority of film crashes over the weekdays, this hard-hitting drama is just jumping upwards and setting new records.

The film has already earned Rs 79.25 crores and the momentous success will turn the film into a moment, a case study, a cult classic. Tomorrow, Akshay Kumar will bring his much-awaited 'Bachchhan Pandey' but as per the few analysts' reports, Kumar's upcoming movie will get affected by 'The Kashmir Files.' Vivek Agnihotri's directorial is expected to stay afloat in the second week too, and this will make things challenging for 'Bachchhan Pandey.'

Renowned trade analyst Komal Nahta gave us a hint about the impact 'The Kashmir Files' will have on 'Bachchhan Pandey' by tweeting, "Thanks to the phenomenal momentom of #TheKashmirFiles, the showcasing of Akshay Kumar starrer #BachchhanPaandey from tomorrow will be affected in theatres. Exhibitors will have a tough time allocating shows."

Exhibitor, trade analyst Vishek Chauhan has shared the number of shows he has allotted to 'Bachchhan Pandey' and 'The Kashmir Files,' and the figures will surprise you, as the latter is at par with Kumar's film.

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's' The Kashmir Files' is setting new records. The film has received humongous love and appreciation from the masses.



Posting a picture of his ancestral house, the filmmaker wrote, "This is our ancestral house where I grew up. We had nothing. Not even walls in our house. But my grandfather made us worship Saraswati and my father went on to become vice-chancellor and translated all Kalidas and Vedas. It's because of Saraswati, I could make #TheKashmirFiles."