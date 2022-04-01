The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri burst into tears after shooting Pushkarnath’s death scene – WATCH

The Kashmir Files, by Vivek Agnihotri, has grossed huge amounts of money at the box office and has moved people.

Anupam Kher, one of the performers, has released a behind-the-scenes video in which we witness Vivek Agnihotri and him crying after filming Pushkarnath's dying scene.

Watch the video here:

The Kashmir Files by Vivek Agnihotri is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s. At the box office, the picture has been a huge hit. It is tax-free in several states. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have all lauded the film