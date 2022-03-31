‘The Kashmir Files’: Abhishek Bachchan REACTS to Vivek Agnihotri’s film, says ‘art reflects life’

Abhishek Bachchan commended filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's recent film, The Kashmir Files, while promoting his forthcoming flick Dasvi. While Junior Bachchan has not seen the film, he noted on Times Now Navbharat that the fact that it is performing well implies that it is well made; otherwise, the film would not succeed.

When asked if a film can be a response to any political issue, Abhishek Bachchan said that it may, but that it all depends on how one understands it. He went on to say that as long as the motivation for making the film is correct, it will succeed.

Indirectly slamming individuals who have politicised The Kashmir Files, Abhishek remarked, "t's like whether art reflects life or life reflects art adding that the film will only be watched if it is enjoyable. Take The Kashmir Files, for example. We've only talked about it for the past two or three days.



He went on to say, Whatever you do, whether you politicise it or wish to communalize it, that is your freedom of expression, your opinion, and that is excellent. However, if the film was not good, it would not have done well at the box office. There's no other explanation as to why it's working. Other meanings and ripple effects can be added, but the genesis, the base, is to make a good film.

He went on to say that while it isn't his place to criticise because he hasn't seen the film, he has yet to meet someone who has said that The Kashmir Film is a bad film.

The Kashmir Files by Vivek Agnihotri is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s. At the box office, the picture has been a huge hit. It is tax-free in several states. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have all lauded the film.