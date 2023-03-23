Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

The Elephant Whisperers' producer Guneet Monga expresses wish to meet Shah Rukh Khan, says 'I am waiting for it'

The Oscar-winner producer recently celebrated The Elephant Whisperers' iconic win at the Oscars in Mumbai. She also expressed her wish of getting a hug from her favourite actor, Shah Rukh Khan

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 07:02 PM IST

The Elephant Whisperers' producer Guneet Monga expresses wish to meet Shah Rukh Khan, says 'I am waiting for it'
Guneet Monga-Shah Rukh Khan
Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga is a big-time Shah Rukh Khan fan. After making the country proud by bagging an Oscar with her short film, The Elephant Whisperers, the producer is waiting to meet and get a hug from her favourite icon. On Thursday, team The Elephant Whisperers celebrated their iconic victory with the press in Mumbai. 
 
The event was attended by Sikhya Productions' Guneet, Achin Jain, director Kartiki Gonsalves, and the main star of the short film, Bomman and Bellie. The team posed for the media with their Oscar trophies and interacted with the press members. The event was held near Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat, at the hotel Taj, Bandra. During the press conference, a reporter asked Guneet, "As Mannat is nearby is she expecting to meet him in person?" Guneet quickly responded like a fan girl and expressed her wish to get a hug from the Pathaan actor. "I would love that." Recalling SRK's tweet after their Oscar win, she added, "Shah Rukh Khan sir tweeted 'Big hug Gunnet,' and my reply was, 'Please in person.' So I am waiting for that." 
 
Here's SRK's tweet for Guneet, SS Rajamouli, team RRR after Oscars 
For the unversed, The Elephant Whisperers bagged an Oscar under The Best Documentary Short category at The 95th Academy Awards 2023. Guneet is proud of her production house Sikhya for backing real, thought-provoking content, "I genuinely believe stories chose us. Be it Lunchbox or Pagglait or The Elephant Whisperers, I think stories chose us, and to show up with integrity and honesty every day is the job that we do, and everybody at Sikhya does." 
 
The Elephant Whisperers, directed by Kartiki and produced by Guneet Monga, tells the tale of Bomman and Bellie caring for an injured elephant calf named Raghu and how the three develop a bond over the years. The film, which is streaming on Netflix, has won praise worldwide.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Tomatoes: Nutrient-packed superfood with surprising health benefits
Taj- Divided by Blood: Bobby Deol, Shalin Bhanot, Huma Qureshi, others attend Naseeruddin Shah-starrer screening
Doppelganger or what! Netizens say Tanisha Santoshi has uncanny resemblance with Kiara Advani
Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Shilpa Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha, celebs who rocked the ramp on day 2
Kiara Advani's sangeet lehenga was adorned with 98K crystals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
List of banks that allow you to make UPI payment without PIN
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.