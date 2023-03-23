The Elephant Whisperers' producer Guneet Monga expresses wish to meet Shah Rukh Khan, says 'I am waiting for it'

Guneet Monga-Shah Rukh Khan

Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga is a big-time Shah Rukh Khan fan. After making the country proud by bagging an Oscar with her short film, The Elephant Whisperers, the producer is waiting to meet and get a hug from her favourite icon. On Thursday, team The Elephant Whisperers celebrated their iconic victory with the press in Mumbai.

The event was attended by Sikhya Productions' Guneet, Achin Jain, director Kartiki Gonsalves, and the main star of the short film, Bomman and Bellie. The team posed for the media with their Oscar trophies and interacted with the press members. The event was held near Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat, at the hotel Taj, Bandra. During the press conference, a reporter asked Guneet, "As Mannat is nearby is she expecting to meet him in person?" Guneet quickly responded like a fan girl and expressed her wish to get a hug from the Pathaan actor. "I would love that." Recalling SRK's tweet after their Oscar win, she added, "Shah Rukh Khan sir tweeted 'Big hug Gunnet,' and my reply was, 'Please in person.' So I am waiting for that."

Here's SRK's tweet for Guneet, SS Rajamouli, team RRR after Oscars

For the unversed, The Elephant Whisperers bagged an Oscar under The Best Documentary Short category at The 95th Academy Awards 2023. Guneet is proud of her production house Sikhya for backing real, thought-provoking content, "I genuinely believe stories chose us. Be it Lunchbox or Pagglait or The Elephant Whisperers, I think stories chose us, and to show up with integrity and honesty every day is the job that we do, and everybody at Sikhya does."