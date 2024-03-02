Twitter
This superstar faced ban when fan allegedly killed herself due to him, actress' family tried to kill him, later he...

This superstar was reportedly banned from wearing black when a fan killed herself due to him

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Mar 02, 2024, 06:24 AM IST

Dev Anand on the sets of one of his films
Fans who love actors so passionately that their lives revolve around them is a phenomenon that is not new. Ever since cine stars attained ‘icon’ status, we have seen fandoms go bigger and crazier. In India, while most agree that Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth etc have had the most devoted fans, there were a few cine idols before these superstars, who commanded crazy fan following. One such name was Dev Anand, the first style icon of Hindi cinema. Story goes that the actions of one crazy fan of his almost got him banned from wearing certain clothes.

Did a girl kill herself after seeing Dev Anand in black?

There is a popular story, almost an urban legend, about how Dev Anand was so stylish and good-looking that girls would faint upon coming face-to-face with him. In fact, the story goes that one girl was so overwhelmed when she saw Dev Anand in black that she jumped to her death, from the Qutab Minar no less. It is said that Dev Anand was then ‘banned’ by the court from wearing black. As impressive and fun as the story is, there is little truth behind it. There is no credible record of it ever happening. There were instances of Dev Anand fans fainting on meeting him and once a girl did attempt to kill herself when she could not meet the superstar on set where he was shooting. But the rest is possibly exaggeration.

When Dev Anand was threatened by Suraiya’s family

Dev Anand was in a relationship with actress Suraiya, and the two were Bollywod’s ‘it couple’ in the early 50s. However, Suraiya’s family was against this match as they did not want her to marry an actor. There was a time when Suraiya’s maternal uncle eve threatened to kill Dev Anand if they did not break off their relationship. Suraiya unwillingly gave in to her family’s demands, and broke it off with Dev. The actor was reportedly devastated. He later married another actress – Kalpana Kartik – in 1954 and the couple had two kids. Suraiya, on the other hand, remained unmarried till her death in 2004.

