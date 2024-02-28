This superstar came to Bombay with Rs 30, worked as clerk for Rs 65 per month, became 'Bollywood's first style icon'

This superstar's father wanted him to work at a bank, but he decided to follow his dreams, and came to Bombay with only Rs 30 in his pocket.

The actor who came to Bombay with only Rs 30 (Image source: Screengrab)

In Bollywood, some actors are considered icons, pioneers who took Hindi cinema to new heights. Today, we will discuss an actor-director-producer whose timeless enigma inspired generations, and he taught his fans the true meaning of living a carefree life. He's a legend who lived by this mantra, "Main zindagi ka saath nibhaata chala gaya. Har fikr ko dhueyein mein udata chala gaya." He is regarded as 'Bollywood's first style icon'. Yes, we're talking about Dev Anand.

Dev Anand's came to Bombay with only Rs 30

In an interview with Newsbullet, Dev Anand revealed that his father wanted him to work in a bank, but he wanted to fly high. Thus he came to Bombay with only Rs 30 in his pocket

Dev Anand's humble beginnings of earning Rs 65 per month

It is interesting to know that the maverick actor-director-producer had made his way without any backing or film background. An outsider, Devdutta Pishorimal Anand was a holder of a BA in literature and he started his career in the military censor's office at Churchgate, for a monthly salary of Rs. 65. Later, he worked as a clerk in an accounting firm for a salary of Rs. 85. Dev joined his elder brother, Chetan, as a member of the Indian People's Theatre Association.

Who gave Dev his first break?

Initially, Dev struggled a lot in Bombay to get a role. In the same interview, Dev said, "I remember when I gate-crashed into the office of the man who gave me the first break, he kept looking at me – Babu Rao Pai of Prabhat Film Studios. At that time he made up his mind that this boy deserves a break and later mentioned to his people that 'this boy struck me because of his smile and beautiful eyes and his tremendous confidence.'"

Anand made his debut in Prabhat FIlms' P.L Santoshi's directorial Hum Ek Hain. The movie wasn't a big hit, but his performance was appriciated. Director Shaheed Latif recognised the potential of the new boy and he gave him a big break in his film Ziddi (1948). This was Dev's first commercial success and it also established Kamini Kaushal and Pran in Bollywood.

Dev and his spree of blockbuster films

After Ziddi, Dev went on to give top-grossing films such as Jaal (1952), Taxi Driver (1954), Insaniyat (1955), Munimji (1955), C.I.D. (1956), Paying Guest (1957), Kala Pani (1958) and Kala Bazar (1960). Anand established himself as a romantic hero with films such as Manzil (1960), Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hai (1961), Hum Dono (1961), Asli-Naqli (1962) and Tere Ghar Ke Samne (1963).

In the 70s, Dev made his directorial debut with average Prem Pujari (1970) and went on to star in blockbusters, Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971), Tere Mere Sapne (1971) Yeh Gulistan Hamara (1972), Banarasi Babu (1973), Chhupa Rustam (1973) and Amir Garib (1974), Heera Panna (1973), Warrant (1975).

In a career of six decades, Dev has done 110 movies and won four Filmfare Awards, including two for Best Actor. The Government of India honoured him with Padma Bhushan, Indian third highest civilian honour in 2001 and with Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2002. On December 3, 2011, Dev Anand passed away in his room at The Washington Mayfair Hotel, in London. Dev was 88 and he passed away two months after his final film Chargesheet (2011).