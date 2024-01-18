Sunny Leone reacts to Animal's criticism, Ranbir Kapoor's 'lick my shoe' dialogue: 'We have to teach...'

In the exclusive conversation, Sunny Leone revealed that although the audience should have the freedom of what they want to watch, she also asserted that they don't need to agree with everything they see or read.

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal has not broken box office records, but it has also become one of the most discussed films of recent times. Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed action drama has been criticised for the portrayal of 'toxic masculinity', and Ranbir's 'Lick my shoe' dialogue has been slammed by many including Javed Akhtar.

Recently, Sunny Leone was seen launching her AI replica avatar with KamotoAI. After the launch event, Sunny interacted with DNA India, and she shared her views on the criticism the film has received.

Sharing her views on Animal's success and criticism, Sunny said, "The nice thing about the movies is that we have an option to watch or not to watch. But what I do believe is that entertainment is cyclical and everything comes back around. We had a really bad slump, and (now) people are willing to go back to movie theatres, buy tickets, and have amazing time with the family."

Sunny has supported Animal's success, and said that audiences should have the freedom of what film they want to watch, she said, "What film they choose to watch is their own choice and their own freedom to watch it." However, Sunny also asserted that one should not agree or believe everything they see or write, "We don't always have to agree with anything that somebody releases or writes. That's our choice," Sunny asserted.

At last, Sunny also shared how parents should make sure that their kids are not consuming such content, or if they do, then they should know the difference, "If young people are watching it then our families, friends, and parents have to take a step forward and say 'Okay, this is fiction and this is reality'. We have to teach our kids, young daughters and sons what life should really be like and we should be kind to each other," Sunny said. Ranbir's Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Prem Chopra and Shakti Kapoor in pivotal roles.