'Stay always by my side, I feel strong': Aly Goni's sweet birthday wish for rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin

Popular television actor Aly Goni who became a household name after his appearance as Romi in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actor today grabbed headlines again as he shared a heartfelt birthday wish for his rumoured girlfriend and Naagin 3 actress Jasmin Bhasin.

Sharing cute pictures with the birthday girl, Aly wrote, "Happy birthday jasmin ❤️.. Aisi best friend kisi ko na mile kyunki I want to be the lucky one ?.. I can’t thank u enough for whatever u have done for me ❤️ it’s priceless... Please stay alwayssss by my side I feel strong ???... Love u sooo much ? Allah teri saari khwahishen poore kare.. Ameen. (May God bless you with everything you desire)."

Jasmin was quick to reply to him saying, "Awwwwww, tu bahut special hai." For the uninformed, on Aly's birthday this year, Jasmin had gifted him a cute kitten. The rumours about Aly and Jasmin dating have been doing the rounds since the two of them met each other on Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Aly, in a recent interview, said, "I don't know how to define our relationship. It is a pure and good friendship. Jasmin is very close to me. She is more than a friend to me. I do not have many friends in this industry. We talk to each other about almost everything. I always make fun of him too. I do not want to give any name to our relationship because I do not want to make it more ugly. For the moment, friendship is a good relationship. But if it is anything other than friendship, then I don't know anything about it."