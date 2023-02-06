Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding menu to include blend of Awadhi and Rajputana cuisines. See details

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

The D-day is almost here! Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are set to tie the knot this Tuesday at a heritage venue in Rajasthan. The couple, who began dating after co-starring in the 2021 film Shershaah, kept their relationship under wraps for the longest time. Similarly, details about their wedding are also quite secretive. However, it has now been learned that the lavish wedding will have a feast fit for kings, including a menu encompassing the best of north Indian cuisine.

Kiara and Sidharth will tie the knot at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer on Tuesday. The former royal residence-turned-hotel is one of the biggest and most picturesque wedding venues in the city. The wedding functions of the celeb couple started on Sunday and will conclude on Tuesday.

According to a report by Bollywood Life, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding menu includes a blend of Rajputana and Awadhi cuisines. This means it has local delicacies such as Dal Baati Churma. The report states that around eight types of churma, five types of baati and more delicious local food is being made. Apart from that, Awadhi specialties and Royal Rajputana food is also included in the menu.

Other reports say that there are 20 varieties of desserts as well as Rajasthani and Punjabi winter delicacies. Reports also suggest that there will be Italian, Chinese, Thai and Korean food counters at the premises.

It was on the sets of Shershaah that romance blossomed between Sidharth and Kiara. The couple never made their relationship official though even as they spent vacations together. They even dodged questions about their wedding till recently. Apart from their close friends and family, the wedding will also be attended by celebs like Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Armaan Jain, as well as Isha Ambani.