Sidharth Malhotra's nani's cute reaction on being asked about Kiara Advani has fans calling her 'the coolest'. Watch

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are set to tie the knot this week. The couple, who began dating after co-starring in the 2021 film Shershaah, kept their relationship under wraps for the longest time. They are now going to wed in an intimate but grand ceremony at a palace in Rajasthan on Tuesday. Over the weekend, their families began arriving in Jaisalmer. Amid this, a video of Sidharth’s grandmother speaking to paparazzi has gone viral.

A paparazzo account posted a video of Sidharth’s maternal grandmother arriving at the Jaisalmer airport on Sunday. The video has since been shared by fan clubs of the actor. It shows Sidharth’s nani seated in a wheelchair as she is accosted by paps, who ask her to bless the couple. Speaking in Hindi, she replies, “I am very happy. Best wishes to the two.” As the photographers prod her, she responds, “I am Sidharth’s grandmother. Blessing them is what I am here for.”

When asked why the couple chose Jaisalmer as the wedding venue, she smiled and added, “It’s their choice!” Her prompt replies won over netizens. Reacting to the video, one fan wrote, “She's absolutely cute yaar.” Another added, “Sid's Nani Ji is so cool, the coolest actually!”

It was on the sets of Shershaah that romance blossomed between Sidharth and Kiara. The Vishnuvardhan film was shot during Covid and was a critical success upon its release on Prime Video in 2021. Sidharth’s portrayal of the late war hero received praise in particular.

Kiara and Sidharth will be tying the knot at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer on Tuesday. Apart from their close friends and family, the wedding will also be attended by celebs like Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Armaan Jain, as well as Isha Ambani. The pre-wedding functions are beginning on Monday.