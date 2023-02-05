Search icon
Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's wedding to not take place on February 6 but on this date: Report

As per the media reports, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding will take place on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 08:47 PM IST

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot and start a new chapter of their lives. They will get married at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. It is said that the wedding ceremony will take place on February 7.

However, as per the India Today report, the wedding ceremony will not take place on February 6 but on Feb 7. On February 6, their Haldi ceremony will take place. As per IndiaToday.in report, a source said, “A special performance has been organised by family members for the couple. Apart from the couple dancing to their hit numbers, the playlist for the evening includes Kala Chashma, Bijlee, Rangisaari, Disco Deewane, and Nachne De Saare, among others.”

On Sunday morning, Kiara's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor was spotted with his wife Mira Rajput at Kalina airport. Shahid was wearing white casuals, whereas Mira was spotted with a top and skirt. The duo even waved at paps before going further. Later, Kiara's JugJugg Jeeyo producer Karan Johar was also captured arriving at the airport. Karan wore a navy blue jacket with dark blue jeans and trendy shoes. 

On February 4, Saturday morning, Kiara Advani was spotted at the private terminal of the Mumbai airport, along with her family and Manish Malhotra. The actress was seen in a white outfit with a pink dupatta. Later, they were photographed by the paparazzi when they arrived in Jaisalmer.

In the evening, Sidharth and his family were captured outside the Delhi airport. The actor was seen in black casuals. The groom-to-be's mother Rimma Malhotra and his elder brother Harshad Malhotra were congratulated by the paps at the Jaisalmer airport. When the paps asked them how excited are they about the wedding, Rimma said, "bahut excited hain (we are too much excited)" and Harsad told, "we are all excited" before they sat in their cars. The video has been shared by the celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle.

