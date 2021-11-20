Sidharth Malhotra grooves to ‘Ranjha’ at his cousin's wedding, video goes viral - WATCH

The sensational actor Sidharth Malhotra was seen grooving to his hit track "Ranjha" from his much-acclaimed film 'Shershaah' last night at his cousin's wedding in Delhi. The video has now gone viral on social media. The actor is seen having a blast when he danced to the beats of the song crooned by B Praak and Jasleen Royal. The actor shook his leg to "Morni Banke" and "Gallan Goodiyaan" also with his family members.

'Shershaah', the biopic of the Param Vir Chakra-awardee Captain Vikram Batra began streaming on Amazon Prime Video in August this year. The actor, who portrayed the war hero in the film received critical acclaim for his performance. The film's soundtrack was a huge success with tracks such as "Ranjha" and "Raataan Lambiyaan".

Check out the viral videos here

He had even shared his wedding look on his Instagram account and captioned the photos as"Dilli ki Shaadi". He looked dapper in a smart black sherwani.

Sidharth was in news earlier this week when he was announced as the leading man in Karan Johar's first-ever action franchise 'Yodha'. His upcoming projects also include a comedy 'Thank God' and a spy thriller 'Mission Majnu'.