'She is getting better, some days chemotherapy impacts her': Anupam Kher on wife Kirron Kher's health

Veteran actor Kirron Kher was diagnosed with multiple myeloma- a type of blood cancer, last year. The news was confirmed by her husband and actor Anupam Kher in April this year. Since then Anupam and his son, Sikander Kher keep updating their fans about Kirron’s health.

Recently, Anupam shared that Kirron’s health is improving but treatment for cancer is a tough one.

In an interaction with Bombay Times, the actor said, “Kirron’s health is improving. It’s a tough treatment. She often says that the lockdown and COVID-19 situation have made things difficult. Patients going through this treatment need something to distract themselves.”

Anupam also said that some days are positive but there are days when chemotherapy impacts the ‘Main Hun Na’ actress.

“She can’t go out or meet people, but the good part is that Kirron is on her way to better health. She is holding up fine. There are days when she is positive and then there are days when the chemotherapy impacts her state in many ways. We are all trying our best and she is doing it, too,” he said.

The ‘Special 26’ actor also talked about having a strong mental state to fight such a disease. “The doctors do their job, but you have to keep your mental state strong to get past such a difficult treatment,” he added.

Anupam also revealed that Hollywood actor Robert De Niro, who friends with Kher, regularly checks on Kirron. “Robert had messaged me when he learned about Kirron’s health. He had also sent me a video to wish me on my birthday, and he keeps checking on Kirron’s health every few days. I had texted him after seeing his ad with Roger Federer, and in response, all he wanted to know was my family’s well-being and how Kirron was doing,” the actor said.

Anupam took to his Instagram to break the news about Kirron’s illness. In a post he wrote, “Just so that rumours don’t get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She’s always been a fighter and takes things head on.”

He further added, "so keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart. She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love. Anupam and Sikandar."

Anupam has quit his American TV series ‘New Amsterdam’ to spend time with Kirron Kher during these difficult times.