Shaitaan box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn, Madhavan film is Bollywood's biggest horror opener ever, mints...

Shaitaan box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika-starrer horror drama Shaitaan has opened on a great note. Vikas Bahl-directed has broken a 12-year record and became the biggest horror opener ever in Bollywood. The early figures have been shared by the industry tracker Sacnilk, and it's great news for the team Shaitaan.

As Sacnilk reported, Shaitaan has opened with Rs 14.50 crores, beating the record of Raaz 3 (2012). Before Shaitaan, Emraan Hashmi, Bipasha Basu, and Esha Gupta-starrer was the biggest horror opener in Bollywood, collecting Rs 10.33 crore. Shaitaan has not only broken a decade-old record but has also put the faith in the horror genre back.

After Raaz 3, the second-biggest opening in the horror genre was Sunny Leone-starrer, Ragini MMS 2 (2014). The Ekta Kapoor's erotic horror minted Rs 8.25 crore on its opening day. Bollywood's third-biggest opener in the horror genre is Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, with Rs 5.10 crores.

Jyotika on returning to Bollywood with Shaitaan after 25 years

Talking about her return to Bollywood after so many years, the actress shared, "It's my re-entry in Bollywood after 25 years, and I think what I am really looking out for in a film today, after doing numerous roles and different kinds of cinema down south, is something meaningful, something with great content. I am looking out for even 2-3 good scenes for myself in a film, and I feel I could be part of it. Shaitaan is very strong role-wise, content-wise and as a film, I feel extremely proud of it so definitely that's what made me choose it." Before Shaitaan, Jyothika's last Hindi film was Priyadarshan's directorial, Akshaye Khanna-starrer Doli Saja Ke Rakhna (1998).

Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, Shaitaan is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and directed by Vikas Bahl. Shaitaan is the official remake of the Gujarat film, Vash (2023). Shaitaan is set to theatrically release on March 8, 2024.