Shah Rukh Khan opens up about working with Vijay Sethupathi in Jawan, calls him 'brilliant actor'

Shah Rukh Khan posing with Vijay Sethupathi, Anirudh Ravichander, Vignesh Shivan

On Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan announced the new release date of his upcoming film, Jawan. The mass entertainer, directed by Atlee will now hit cinemas on September 7. After dropping the new motion and still posters, Shah Rukh Khan pumped up the excitement more by conducting a short #AskSRK session.

Shah Rukh Khan interacted with fans for 30 mins and tried to answer as many questions from his fans. In a now-deleted tweet, one of his fans asked to share his experience of working with Vijay Sethupathi. Khan replied, "He is such a humble person and a brilliant actor. Learnt a lot from Vijay."

Jawan also marks the debut of South superstar Nayanthara, and reportedly, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the antagonist in the film. Another fan asked him to describe the experience of working in director Atlee's film with the rest of the cast. Khan responded, "Hectic and fun to shoot with Atlee Vijay & Nayan and everybody else. Really intense and fun. #Jawan.

On Thursday, it was reported that Jawan will not release on June 2 due to the pending VFX work. As per the report of Pinkvilla, a source close to the project revealed that the film confirmed that Jawan is not coming in June as the VFX team is still working on the visuals. The source stated that Jawan is no longer releasing on June 2, 2023. The VFX team needs some more time to complete the visual effects of the film. He further added that they would rather come up with a product that competes with the best in the country than a substandard one. Jawan would be Shah Rukh Khan's second release after the action blockbuster, Pathaan. After Jawan, Khan will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.