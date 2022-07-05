Headlines

Samantha Ruth Prabhu signs her first Hindi film opposite Ayushmann Khurrana?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will also be headlining a film produced by Taapsee Pannu and is rumoured to star opposite Akshay Kumar in a Karan Johar film.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 04:49 PM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is among the most popular faces in the South film industry and she has already made her presence felt among the Hindi-speaking audience when she made her streaming debut in the spy thriller The Family Man 2 as the main antagonist Raji in Manoj Bajpayee headlined series.

There have been several reports stating that Samantha will soon make her Bollywood debut as Taapsee Pannu confirmed that the Super Deluxe actress would headline a film produced by her, but as per the latest report, Samantha has already signed her first Hindi film opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

As per a report in Peepingmoon.com, the South sensation will be making her Bollywood debut in a big commercial entertainer bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. "She has been offered dozens of films and web shows in the last 8–9 months, but only a few of them could titillate her even for consideration. Dinesh Vijan’s film is one of the most exciting scripts Samantha has come across, and there is no way she could have passed it on", a source was quoted telling the portal.

The source further added that it is the perfect Bollywood launch for the actress as she plays the central character opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in the upcoming film which the makers are planning to release in late 2023.

Meanwhile, Samantha was last seen in the romantic comedy Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal released in April in which she shared screen space with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. And the actress will be seen in three more film slated to release this year.

Samantha will be seen in mythological drama Shakuntalam, science fiction thriller Yashoda, and the romantic comedy Kushi opposite Vijay Deverakonda who is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the sports drama Liger slated to release next month.

