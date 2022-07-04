Samantha Ruth Prabhu to headline a film produced by Shabaash Mithu star Taapsee Pannu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

Taapsee Pannu is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Shabaash Mithu, based on the life of former Indian cricketer Mithali Raj. Slated to release on July 15, the Srijit Mukherji directorial also features Mumtaz Sorcar, Vijay Raaz, and Brijendra Kala in prominent roles.

The Pink actress launched her own production house Outsiders Films last year and she plans to make content-oriented cinema under her banner by giving opportunities to talented actors from across the nation. Taapsee had hinted in an interview earlier that she would be casting the South sensation, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, in one of her films.

In a recent interview, she confirmed the news and said that an official announcement will be made soon. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Taapsee said, "There is something that we are working together on. We will announce what it is very soon. But yes, we are working on something together. I will be producing it."

When asked if the Naam Shabana actress would also be acting in the project, the actress told the portal, "If there is a part in it that I can do, then I would, but she is going to be leading it. There is a different kind of excitement."



Meanwhile, after Shabaash Mithu, Taapsee will be seen in the science fiction thriller Doobaaraa directed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film, slated to release on August 19, 2022, is an official remake of the Spanish thriller Mirage which starred Alvaro Morte, the Professor from the Money Heist.

Dobaaraa marks the second collaboration between Taapsee and Anurag after the 2018 romantic drama Manmarziyaan, a love triangle with Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan playing the actress' boyfriend and husband respectively.