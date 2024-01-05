Salaar: Spanish dub of Prabhas, Prashant Neel's latest blockbuster will be released in Latin America

As Salaar is reaching closer to the Rs 600-crore mark worldwide, the Spanish dub version of Salaar will now be released in Latin America.

As Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Salaar Part One: Ceasefire has become a worldwide blockbuster, the movie will now be released in Spanish dub in Latin America. The official social media pages of Salaar announced the release date of the Spanish dub version in Latin America.

Salaar Part One: Ceasefire will be released in Latin America in Spanish language on March 7, 2024. The film will be released in Cinepolis cinemas. While announcing the same, the makers took to their social media and wrote - "#SalaarCeaseFire se estrenará en América Latina el 7 de marzo de 2024, en español, lanzado por @Cinepolis.

As far as collections are concerned, the production house, Homebale Films, released a statement, saying that the film has crossed Rs 650-crore mark worldwide. However, as per Sacnilk, the movie has collected Rs 578.55 crores till Thursday, January 4.

Prashanth Neel on Salaar vs Dunki 'ugly social media war'

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Prashanth Neel said that his film Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is not at war with Dunki and slammed the possessive fans for making the Christmas clash between the two films ugly. He said, "This is what happens in cinema. You root for your heroes and the emotions get the better of you. It might be that way (war) for the fans but for us, we are not trying to compete with one another. We are both trying to survive together. I do not advocate being a part of something like that. It's nasty is what I heard. And I really wish it did not come down to something like that because both the stars are huge in Indian cinema and they deserve all the respect that they have accumulated over the years. The whole environment is not good for the cinema also. You rather ignore it because there is no way to control something like that. You just let it pass."

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film was produced by Vijay Kiragandur and is now released in cinemas. Salaar will be followed by its sequel which will conclude the saga. The 2nd part will focus more on friends Deva (Prabhas) and Vardharajan Mannar (Prithviraj Sukumaran) turned sworn enemies.