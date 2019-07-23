Richa Chadha to undergo intense training for untitled action-thriller

Richa Chadha is set to star in her first-ever action thriller film. So far, the actress has done a mix of comic (Fukrey and its sequel) and intense (Gangs of Wasseypur, Masaan) roles. While the details of the actioner have been kept under wraps, we hear that it will be directed by a debutant director, an Indian residing in the US.

The Fukrey Returns actress plays an undercover agent and will be required to go through immense training to adapt to the physical demands of her role. She will perform her own stunts and do some high-octane action sequences in the Hinglish movie to be shot in Mumbai and Delhi.

A source reveals, “Richa will undergo intense training in kickboxing, agility and conditional strength for the film that will go on floors in November.” Meanwhile, Richa will next be seen as a lawyer in the upcoming movie, Section 375, followed by the Shakeela biopic, in which she plays the titular role.