Rekha's Mumbai bungalow sealed after security guard tests positive for COVID-19

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday sealed the bungalow of veteran Bollywood actress Rekha after a security guard tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Rekha's bungalow, named 'Sea Springs', is situated in the bandstand area of Mumbai's Bandra, and an official notice was seen stuck outside the building declaring it a containment zone.

No statement regarding this has yet been received from Rekha or her spokesperson.

This comes amid recent reports of more Bollywood celebrities in Mumbai whose staff tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier last month, Amir Khan and his entire family had to get tested for coronavirus contamination after seven members from his domestic staff tested positive for COVID-19, including two of the actor's bodyguards and cook.

Even staff members of Jahnvi Kapoor and Karan Johar have also tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, on late Saturday night, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan confirmed that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The actor has been admitted at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital.