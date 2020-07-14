Rekha refuses to get tested even after security guard, 4 local watchmen test positive for coronavirus

Headlines

Women’s Reservation Bill: Why not 50%, but just 33% reservation of Parliament seats for women?

'Mr Bajaj aur Prerna saath mein': Ronit Roy, Shweta Tiwari recreate 'magic', latest photos of actors go viral

Happy 44th birthday to cricket's universe boss, Chris Gayle: A legend in his own league

Meet Virat Kohli’s business partner who built Rs 180 crore firm, competing with Tata’s Starbucks, Nescafe, CCD

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Guests will reportedly have to follow no-phone policy at private ceremony

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Women’s Reservation Bill: Why not 50%, but just 33% reservation of Parliament seats for women?

'Mr Bajaj aur Prerna saath mein': Ronit Roy, Shweta Tiwari recreate 'magic', latest photos of actors go viral

Happy 44th birthday to cricket's universe boss, Chris Gayle: A legend in his own league

9 highest paid television actors 

10 health benefits of radish (mooli)

Benefits of raw milk for clear skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

‘Statue of Oneness’ unveiled in MP, know all about the 108-feet Adi Shankaracharya's statue in Omkareshwar

India suspends visa services for Canadians 'until further notice' amid rising tensions

Canada cites threats for diplomats in India, adjust staffs amid heightened diplomatic row

'Mr Bajaj aur Prerna saath mein': Ronit Roy, Shweta Tiwari recreate 'magic', latest photos of actors go viral

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Guests will reportedly have to follow no-phone policy at private ceremony

Babu, En Uyir Thozhan fame Tamil actor, who was bedridden for 30 years, passes away at 60

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Rekha refuses to get tested even after security guard, 4 local watchmen test positive for coronavirus

Veteran actor Rekha's security guard had tested positive last week.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2020, 09:12 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Veteran actor Rekha has reportedly refused to get her coronavirus test done and has also denied BMC officials from entering her house, thus, obstructing them from sanitising it. After the veteran actor's security guard tested positive for coronavirus recently, healthcare officials wished to tests all the other members including the actress and other staff members but sources state that Rekha refused to do it, Bollywood Life reported. 

According to reports, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation reached Rekha's home in Mumbai where her manager Farzana gave them her phone number and asked them to call back before carrying out their required procedures. BollywoodLife quoted a report saying, "Take the number, call me and then we shall talk," Farzana said. 

For the uninformed, despite the new stipulated guidelines given a go-ahead by the central and state governments, the Chief Medical Officer of BMC H Westward, Sanjay Phude, complied out of respect for the legend. But, reports state that when he had called, Rekha's manager had declared that the actress is doing fine and doesn't want to be tested since she has confirmed not coming in contact with anyone who has contracted COVID-19. 

However, the rules mandate that Rekha and the rest of her staff be immediately tested as the security guard was in proximity to them. Sources close to the BMC also said that the sanitisation crew sent to Rekha's house to their job were made to return from outside the door. A civic official, who wished to remain anonymous, revealed that Rekha would get tests done for herself and her staff and submit the report to them.

According to reports, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation reached Rekha's home in Mumbai where her manager Farzana declared that the actress is doing fine and doesn't want to be tested. Sources close to the BMC also said that the sanitisation crew sent to Rekha's house to their job were made to return from outside the door. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Women's reservation bill incomplete without OBC quota: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

WWE star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's net worth, top films, diet, workout regime

Watch: Lakshmi Manchu gets angry, hits man as he interrupts her interview, fans defend her

Hardeep Nijjar death: What is Five Eyes Intelligence Alliance, which backed Canada's allegations against India?

NEET PG 2023 cut-off marks to be lowered? Know details here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE