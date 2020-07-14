Rekha refuses to get tested for coronavirus, disallows BMC to sanitise her home: Report

Veteran actor Rekha has reportedly refused to get her coronavirus test done and has also denied BMC officials from entering her house, thus, obstructing them from sanitising it. After the veteran actor's security guard tested positive for coronavirus recently, healthcare officials wished to tests all the other members including the actress and other staff members but sources state that Rekha refused to do it, Bollywood Life reported.

According to reports, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation reached Rekha's home in Mumbai where her manager Farzana gave them her phone number and asked them to call back before carrying out their required procedures. BollywoodLife quoted a report saying, "Take the number, call me and then we shall talk," Farzana said.

For the uninformed, despite the new stipulated guidelines given a go-ahead by the central and state governments, the Chief Medical Officer of BMC H Westward, Sanjay Phude, complied out of respect for the legend. But, reports state that when he had called, Rekha's manager had declared that the actress is doing fine and doesn't want to be tested since she has confirmed not coming in contact with anyone who has contracted COVID-19.

However, the rules mandate that Rekha and the rest of her staff be immediately tested as the security guard was in proximity to them. Sources close to the BMC also said that the sanitisation crew sent to Rekha's house to their job were made to return from outside the door. A civic official, who wished to remain anonymous, revealed that Rekha would get tests done for herself and her staff and submit the report to them.