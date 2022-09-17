Ranvir Shorey’s father filmmaker KD Shorey dies at 92

Ranvir Shorey/Instagram

On Saturday morning, Ranvir Shorey announced on social media that his father Krishan Dev Shorey had passed away on Friday evening at the age of 92. On Saturday, the actor posted a picture of his late father and a message about his passing on Twitter. His "biggest source of inspiration and protection," according to the actor.

Ranvir wrote, “My beloved father, Krishan Dev Shorey, passed away peacefully last night at the ripe old age of 92, surrounded by his children and grandchildren. He leaves behind wonderful memories and many admirers. I have lost my greatest source of inspiration and protection.”

Fans and industry friends of Ranvir as well as colleagues shared their sympathies on the post.

Kay Kay Menon wrote on Instagram, “Heartfelt Condolences Ranvir! Aum Shanti! Sadgati!”

Recently, Ranvir wrote a note on Queen Elizabeth II’s passing.

Ranvir Shorey wrote, “I join the world in mourning the passing away of #QueenElizabethII. The end of an age. #RIP #respect.”

Krishan Dev Shorey, or KD Shorey as he was more commonly known, was a producer of movies in the 1970s and 1980s, including Zinda Dil, Be-Reham, and Bad Aur Badnaam. In addition, he was the director of the 1988 movie Maha-Yuddh, which had performers including Paresh Rawal, Mukesh Khanna, Kader Khan, and Gulshan Grover. In two of his movies, he also made an uncredited appearance as a judge.

In the suspense thriller 420 IPC, which debuted on ZEE5 in December 2021, Ranvir was last seen. He will soon be featured in Santosh Sivan's action-thriller movie Mumbaikar, an adaptation of the Tamil blockbuster Maanagaram. Vijay Sethupathi will make his Hindi film debut in the movie, which also stars Vikrant Massey. Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will also feature Ranvir.