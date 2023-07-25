Headlines

Punjab 95: Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic to premiere at TIFF 2023, makers release first look

UGC NET 2023 Result to be announced this week, know websites and steps to check scores online

Weather update: Light rains lash parts of Delhi, Noida; IMD issues orange, red alert for 7 states; check forecast

24th Kargil Vijay Diwas: 2-day event at War Memorial in Ladakh to begin today; Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to attend

DNA Special: What secrets do sacked Rajasthan minister's red diary have?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

UGC NET 2023 Result to be announced this week, know websites and steps to check scores online

Weather update: Light rains lash parts of Delhi, Noida; IMD issues orange, red alert for 7 states; check forecast

24th Kargil Vijay Diwas: 2-day event at War Memorial in Ladakh to begin today; Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to attend

Top 9 vitamin C rich foods

10 inspirational messages by Suriya

10 super fruits for healthy hair

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

DNA | Inside story of China’s ‘missing’ Foreign Minister

DNA | How censor board passed controversial Bhagavad Gita scene in Oppenheimer?

DNA| What's in the red diary of sacked Rajasthan minister?

When Rekha reacted to marriage rumours with Vinod Mehra: 'He was always...'

Bigg Boss OTT: Manisha Rani breaks down after Bebika says 'iska pura career ladko par bana hai', Abhishek Malhan reacts

'Inappropriate language, sexual connotations': Juhi Parmar accuses Barbie makers of misleading, pens open letter

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Punjab 95: Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic to premiere at TIFF 2023, makers release first look

Directed by Honey Trehan, Punjab 95 also stars Arjun Rampal and Kohhra-fame Suvinder Vicky in the lead roles.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 07:22 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The first look of Punjab 95, the upcoming biopic in which Diljit Dosanjh portrays the human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, was unveiled by Ronnie Screwvala's production house RSVP Movies on Monday, July 24 night with the announcement that the film will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023.

Sharing the first look on his social media handles, Diljit Dosanjh wrote, "Waheguruji ka Khalsa Waheguruji ki Fateh! World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festiva. Presenting the first look of Punjab ‘95, a compelling story based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra Ji".

Helmed by the casting director Honey Trehan, Punjab 95 also features Arjun Rampal and Suvinder Vicky, who recently was hugely appreciated for his leading act in the Netflix series Kohhra, in main roles. The film, initially titled Ghallughara, has also been in the news after the makers moved to the Bombay High Court against CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) for delaying the censor certificate for more than six months and ordering 21 cuts. 

Who was Jaswant Singh Khalra?

Jaswant Singh Khalra was the human rights activist instrumental in discovering evidence of abduction, murder, and cremation of thousands of unidentified persons by the police. Khalra’s investigation, concerning 25,000 illegal cremations in Punjab during the militancy period from the mid-1980s to the mid-1990s, sparked worldwide protests.

It led to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) concluding that the Punjab police had unlawfully cremated 2097 people in the Tarn Taran district. Khalra disappeared in 1995. Initially, the Punjab Police treated his death as suicide but in 2005, six Punjab police officials were convicted and sentenced to seven years imprisonment for Khalra's abduction and murder.

READ | This singer-turned-actor gave the highest-grossing Punjabi film ever, and not Diljit Dosanjh, Ammy Virk, or Amrinder Gill

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

‘If I get citizenship, I will…’: Pakistani national Seema Haider files mercy petition as couple fall sick

MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar: Who is India's richest cricketer? The name will stun you

Meet Mumbai man behind Rs 68000 crore group acquiring India's 1st private hill station for Rs 1814 crore

Army court martial orders over 10 years sentence to soldier for sending secret information to Pakistani spy

Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 27,399 on Flipkart after Rs 42,600 discount, check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE