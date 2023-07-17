This singer-turned-actor gave highest-grossing Punjabi film ever, and not Diljit, Ammy Virk, Gippy, or Amrinder Gill

The highest-grossing Punjabi film of all time does not star any of the major Punjabi stars like Diljit Dosanjh, Ammy Virk, Gippy Grewal, or Amrinder Gill.

As Carry On Jatta 3 is continuing its golden run at the box office, the film is steadily climbing up the charts of the highest-grossing Punjabi film ever. In fact, as of July 16, the film – with a worldwide gross of Rs 86 crore – is the highest-grossing Punjabi film made in India. However, the last three words of the previous sentence form a big caveat. For the highest-grossing Punjabi film ever is not from India.

The highest-grossing Punjabi film of all-time is...

Till last year, the crown of the highest-grossing Punjabi film of all time was held by Indian films consistently. Carry On Jatta 2, starring Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa, held the record with Rs 58 crore gross. It had been the first Punjabi film to cross Rs 50 crore in earnings at the box office. But its collections were dwarfed by the Pakistani film The Legend of Maula Jatt. Starring Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Abbasi, and Humaima Mallick, the film grossed PKR 396 crore (Rs 119 crore) worldwide. This was largely due to its overseas collection of Rs 77 crore, the highest for a Punjabi film by a long margin.

Stars with highest grossing Punjabi films

The Punjabi film industry (in India) is largely dominated by four male actors – Diljit Dosanjh, Ammy Virk, Gippy Grewal, and Amrinder Gill, as well as three female actors – Sonam Bajwa, Neeru Bajwa, and Sargun Mehta. Barring a few films, most highest-grossing Punjabi titles have starred some combination of these actors. Gippy Grewal has two films from the Carry On Jatta series, while Diljit has Honsla Rakh, Shadaa, and Sardaarji in the top 10. Ammy Virk’s Saunkan Saunkne, and Amrinder Gill’s Chal Mera Putt 2 also find a place in the list. The only other male actor to find a place is Satinder Sartaaj (Kali Jotta at 10), and of course, Fawad Khan is at the top spot.

The Legend of Maula Jatt

The 2022 film, directed by Bilal Lashri, is seen as a revival of the Pakistani film industry. It is the highest-grossing Pakistani film of all time, out-earning the next best by over five times. It is a remake of the cult classic 1979 film Maula Jatt and follows the titular character’s journey of violence and revenge. The film also received favourable reviews across the globe and was a success in the US and UK.