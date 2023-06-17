Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan-starrer Adipurush sparks meme fest on Twitter

Adipurush/Twitter

The mythological drama Adipurush has been one of the most awaited films since its announcement three years back as the audiences had been waiting to see how the director Om Raut has adapted Ramayana on screen with Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan playing the three main characters of Raghava (Rama), Janaki (Sita), and Lankesh (Ravana), respectively.

However, moviegoers have been left hugely disappointed after the film's release this Friday, June 16. Adipurush is being massively trolled over its 'cringeworthy' dialogues and 'horrible' visual effects copied from Hollywood films and series such as Lord of the Rings, Planet of the Apes, and Game of Thrones.

Soon after watching the Om Raut directorial on its first day, netizens had a field day on the micro-blogging platform Twitter sharing their hilarious memes ranging from Prabhas' 'Jesus' look to Saif Ali Khan's 'double-decker' Ravana. Viewers are also questioning where the huge budget of over Rs 500 crore has been spent and have been making jokes around the same.

Here are some of the best Adipurush memes shared on Twitter

Om raut booked one seat in every theatre for Hanuman ji and made him watch jesus instead of bhagwan ram #Adhipurush pic.twitter.com/tmc6UHKGoJ — Cheemrag (@itxcheemrag) June 16, 2023

Even Allu Arjun couldn't save Adipurush to be a disaster pic.twitter.com/Edu2bFZNLd — (blue tick) (@Hero_Zumour) June 16, 2023

After watching memes on Adipurush..



Prabhas to Om Rout : pic.twitter.com/BJS9tEMQpK — UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) June 16, 2023

Apart from the three main leads, the film also stars Devdatta Nage as Bajrang (Hanuman) and Sunny Singh as Sesh (Lakshmana) among others. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair, Adipurush has been released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages under their banners T-Series and Retrophiles.

Despite negative reviews, Adipurush has collected a gross collection of over Rs 100 crore on its first day across all languages, as per early estimates. This makes Prabhas the only Indian actor with three films earning more than Rs 100 crore worldwide on their opening day after Baahubali 2 (2017) and Saaho (2019).



