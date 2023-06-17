Did Kangana Ranaut take indirect dig at Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan-starrer Adipurush? Reddit thinks so

Adipurush-Kangana Ranaut/File photos

Starring Prabhas as Raghava aka Rama, Kriti Sanon as Janaki aka Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh aka Ravana, the much-awaited mythological drama Adipurush hit theatres this Friday, June 16. The film opened received mixed to negative reviews from audiences and critics, who have criticised its VFX, dialogues, and performances.

It seems Kangana Ranaut too has attacked the film, but without taking any direct names as the actress took to her Instagram and shared a couple of Stories featuring pictures of Rama, Sita, and Hanuman from Ramayana set to the lyrics of the song Rama Ka Naam Badnaam Naa Karo from 1971 musical drama film Hare Rama Hare Krishna, starring and directed by Dev Anand.

Even netizens on the popular subreddit Bolly Blinds N Gossip have been sharing their views on how Kangana is taking subtle digs at the film directed by Om Raut. One of them wrote, " She directly tags Bollywood people while dissing them, there's nothing subtle about her except she is shit scared of South people", while another commented in Hindi, "Everyone is making fun of the Hindi so she also joined in, else if it had received good reviews, she would have again started her rant on how Bollywood can never make such things and all."

Apart from the three main leads, the film also stars Devdatta Nage as Hanuman and Sunny Singh as Lakshmana, among others. Despite negative reviews, Adipurush has been able to collect a net collection of Rs 95 crore on its first day across all languages, as per early estimates. Adding worldwide gross would take this figure above Rs 125 crore.



READ | Adipurush movie review: Ramayana deserves better than this cringefest with wooden Lord Rama, cartoonish Ravana