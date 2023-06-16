Search icon
'Jalegi tere baap ki': Adipurush brutally trolled for 'cringe' Hanuman dialogue, angry viewers say 'this isn't Ramayana'

One particular line in Adipurush spoken by Devdatta Nage playing Lord Hanuman has angered viewers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 03:19 PM IST

Devdatta Nage plays Hanuman in Adipurush

Om Raut’s Adipurush was released in theatres today (June 16). The ambitious adaptation of Ramayana stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon and has received mixed reviews from fans and critics upon release. While some have praised Prabhas and the script, others have criticised the dialogue and VFX. One line, in particular, has earned the wrath of the viewers on release day itself.

Adipurush stars Devdatta Nage as Hanuman and Vatsal Sheth as Indrajeet. One particular scene involves an interaction between the two right before the Lanka Dehan episode. As Ravana’s men capture Hanuman and bring him to the king of Lanka, he orders that Hanuman’s tail be set ablaze as punishment. In the film, Indrajeet asks Hanuman ‘jali kya (is it burning)?’. To this, Hanuman responds rather cheekily, “Kapda tere baap ka, tel tere baap ka...Jalegi bhi tere baap ki (the cloth and oil belong to your father, his will burn).”

The use of modern-day slang like ‘jali kya’ in a Ramayan adaptation took many by surprise. Some felt it was inappropriate while others said it did not fit the tenor and genre of the film. Taking a jibe at the makers’ decision to reserve seats for Lord Hanuman in every theatre, one viewer wrote, “They reserved 1 seat for Lord Hanuman in every cinema hall, just to make him listen to the dialogue never recited by him...Sharam se doob maro (Die of shame). This isn't Ramayana!”

Others said they were shocked at the line finding place in the film in the first place. “The makers are proud of these Chapri dialogues? They want kids to see this,” asked one. Another added, “If they think the youth will get impressed with such cheap dialogue, they don’t know youth. They don’t know Ramayana surely.”

Many viewers compared Adipurush to the 1988-89 TV series Ramayan by Ramanand Sagar, often considered the definitive adaptation of the epic. One tweet read, “Respect for Ramanand Sagar Increased! This movie is utter nonsense. Hanuman Dilogue: "Kapda Tere Baap Ka, Tel tere baap ka, Lanka tere baap ka, To Jalegi bhi tere baap ki..." I mean seriously? This is the level of script we deserve for Hanuman??”

Adipurush released across 6500 screens in India, one of the widest releases for any Indian film. Despite the mixed reviews, the magnum opus is expected to break several box office records.

