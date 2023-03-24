Parineeta director Pradeep Sarkar passes away at 67

Pradeep Sarkar passed away at the age of 67

Director Pradeep Sarkar, known for films like Parineeta and Mardaani, passed away at 67. Fellow filmmaker Hansal Mehta confirmed the development on Twitter on Friday morning. Hansal wrote, "Pradeep Sarkar. Dada. RIP." The cause of his death is unknown so far.

Born in 1955 in Kolkata, Pradeep Sarkar began his journey in the creative world at Delhi College of Art, from where he graduated with a gold medal. He spent almost two decades in the world of advertising before venturing into the world of entertainment.

Sarkar was a noted ad filmmaker before he turned to editing and direction in the late 90s, first with music videos and later with films. He began his career in the 90s with several successful commercials for big brands like Tata Yellow Pages, ICICI Prudential, and Onida KY Thunder, as well as the award-winning commercials for news channel Aaj Tak.

Towards the end of the decade, he became one of the most sought-after music video directors in the industry. He was the man behind some of the most popular Hindi music videos like Shubha Mudgal's Ab Ke Saawan, Euphoria's Dhoom Pichak Dhoom and Maaeri, Sultan Khan's Piya Basanti and Bhupen Hazarika's Ganga. Sarkar eventually ventured into feature film direction at the age of 50 with the critically-acclaimed film Parineeta in 2005. The film was a hit and also won him several awards. Before this, he had edited the 2003 hit Munnabhai MBBS.

Over the years, Sarkar directed other films like Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Lafangey Parindey, and Mardaani. His last directorial was the 2018 Kajol-starrer Helicopter Eela, one of the first Indian films to focus on helicopter parenting. He also helmed a number of web series, starting with Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala in 2019. His last project was Zee5's Duranga in 2022.