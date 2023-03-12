Palak Tiwari opens up on working with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, says, ‘he is like a father on set’

Palak Tiwari-Salman Khan/File Photo

Palak Tiwari who is loved for her elegant and stylish fashion sense is the daughter of famous television actress Shweta Tiwari. Palak became a sensation as soon as she stepped into the entertainment industry with Hardy Sandhu's song Bijlee Billee. The diva was praised for her performance and now she has been in the spotlight because of her upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai

Kisi Ki Jaan which marks her Bollywood debut.

Recently, in an interview, Palak Tiwari talked about working with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and revealed that he is like a father figure as she said, “He is one of the pillars of Bollywood. I assumed that being on the same set with him would be daunting and that I would be nervous all the time. But he is like a father on the set. He ensured that we are well-fed and that we also follow our diet.”

The actress also revealed that her mother, television actress Shweta Tiwari was never too concerned about her while she was shooting and said, “She would never call me when I was shooting because she knew I would be taken care of. Salman is almost omnipresent on the set. He knows everything that’s happening.”

Palak Tiwari is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam and Daggubati Venkatesh among others. The film is all set to release on Eid 2023 and the movie has already created a buzz with its song Billi Billi among the fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Palak Tiwari will also be seen in Sidhaant Sachdev’s directional The Virgin Tree which is produced by Sanjay Dutt. The film also stars Sunny Singh and Mouni Roy in prominent roles. Other than this, the actress also has Vivek Oberoi’s Rosie: The Saffron Chapter in the pipeline.

