Viral video: Urfi Javed burns the internet in sexy black monokini, watch

Urfi Javed burns the internet in a black monokini

TV actress Urfi Javed is popular for her bold and unique fashion sense and it would not be wrong to say that the kind of dresses which Urfi Javed wears in public are really attention grabbing.

Now, a video of Urfi Javed has gone viral on social media in which she can be seen wearing a hot and sexy black monokini with a plunging neckline. She is also wearing a matching cape or kimono. The actress wore the dress for an event and posed for paparazzi with supreme confidence in her unique monokini.

Watch the viral video here:

But Urfi Javed’s bold monokini failed to impress everyone and she has once again landed herself in a controversy.

A man, whose identity is unknown, has slammed Urfi Javed for her sartorial choices and has issued a fatwa demanding that Urfi Javed should not be buried in a graveyard after her death. The man said that Urfi Javed’s choice of attire is “vulgar” and “against Islamic values.” He demanded that the Muslim community must boycott Urfi Javed.

Responding to the weird fatwa, Urfi Javed told Instant Bollywood, “I think this guy is also very very attention hungry and he is wanting publicity….agar vo media ko jaa jaake bata bhi rahe hain ki maine aisa aisa kiya hai toh theek hai ab kya bolun.”