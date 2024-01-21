Nora Fatehi reacts after fashion brand uses her lookalike for promotions: ‘This is…’

Nora Fatehi calls out a fashion brand for using her lookalike for promotions.

Nora Faethi is quite active on social media and is often seen sharing her dance rehearsal videos and giving insights into her day to the fans on Instagram. Recently, the actress seems to have fallen prey to what seems like a deepfake or a lookalike. Nora took to her social media and called out a brand for using her lookalike for promotions.

Nora Fatehi took to her Instagram stories to raise an alarm and clarify that the woman in the video promoting the fashion brand isn't her. Sharing the video wherein the woman could be seen aping everything from her mannerisms to the look and voice, she wrote, “Shocked!! This is not me!” She also branded the video 'fake' in bold letters.

In the video, Nora Fatehi's lookalike could be heard promoting the fashion brand's end-of-season sale. Even after being called out by the actress, the brand has not pulled the advertisement down. They have turned off the comments on all of their posts. The brand features a lot of advertisements and videos with Nora Fatehi. The brand has not replied to this controversy yet.

Earlier, Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video left everyone shocked and ever since then, the deepfake videos of Alia Bhatt, Kajol, and Katrina Kaif have also grabbed headlines. The entertainment industry, in particular the actresses, have been a target of deepfake videos. Sonu Sood also recently cautioned his fans about deepfake videos.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora Fatehi was last seen in An Action Hero. The actress will be next seen in the movie Madgaon Express which also stars Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary and Chhaya Kadam along with others in key roles. Helmed by Kunal Khemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 22. She also has Crakk-Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa in the pipeline which is set to hit the theatres on February 23.

