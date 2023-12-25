Watch: Nora Fatehi looks unrecognisable in her first audition video, netizens say 'she was completely...'

Nora Fatehi looks cute and innocent in her first audition video that is going viral on social media.

Nora Fatehi, the stunning Moroccan beauty, has caused a stir online with the resurfacing of her very first acting audition video, shot over a decade ago. The clip has taken the internet by storm, showcasing her innocent expression—a far cry from her current status as the powerhouse behind several chart-topping tracks.

Her journey from that initial audition to becoming the 'Dilbar' sensation, featured in the hit track from John Abraham's movie Satyamev Jayate, marks an incredible transformation. Previously seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss Season 9, Nora Fatehi's rise to fame has been meteoric.

The viral audition video captures Nora holding a placard bearing her name and height details. Interestingly, it appears she altered the spelling of her name from 'Naura Fathi' to the now-recognizable 'Nora Fatehi'.

Nora started her Bollywood journey with 'Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans' in 2014. A year later, she appeared on Bigg Boss 9, gaining more attention. She became popular in Telugu movies by singing hit songs in films like 'Temper,' 'Baahubali: The Beginning,' and 'Kick 2.' Nora also acted in two Malayalam films, 'Double Barrel' and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni.'

In September, Nora Fatehi thanked the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, for offering help and assistance to her homeland Morocco after a devastating earthquake of 6.8 magnitude that killed more than 2,000 people.

PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, “Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the people of Morocco. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time.”

Bollywood actress and dancer took to Instagram and re-shared PM Modi’s tweet and wrote, “Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for this big support! You were one of the first countries to raise awareness and extend a helping hand! The Moroccan people are very thankful and grateful! Jai Hind.”