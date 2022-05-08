Mother's Day 2022: Janhvi Kapoor remebers late actor Sridevi, says 'even in your absence...'

Janhvi Kapoor-Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor made her followers emotional as she remembered her late mother Sridevi with an emotional note. On the occasion of Mother's Day, Janhvi posted a throwback picture of Sridevi with younger Janhvi, and she mentioned the void she feels due to her absence.

Janhvi posted the picture with the caption that says, "Even in your absence, I feel your love everyday. Even in your absence, you’re the best mother in the world. love u (heart emoji)."

Here's Janhvi remembering Sridevi

As soon as Janhvi posted the picture, several netizens and a few of her colleagues commented on the picture. Ananya Panday, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Manish Malhotra, and Warda Nadiadwala shared heart emoji on her post. A user commented, "She is the best mother." Another user added, "Aap apni mom ko miss kar rahi Ho janvi mam." A netizen added, "Melting in my heart." Another netizen added, "People praise beauty, I praise your personality." "Miss you shridevi mam," said another fan of the deceased actress.

Janhvi, like other celebrities, has been the target of online trolling. She recently spoke at length about how she handles continual trolling on social media, telling Filmfare that it isn't a huge concern for her. She said, “I have become increasingly indifferent to it. But time and again, I think I’m always a little surprised and taken aback by just the double standards sometimes. And how bitter some people can be, but then again, it’s not a big deal.”

While talking about her siblings in the same interview, she said that she believes that having Arjun Bhaiyya and Anshula Didi in their lives has made them more confident and strong people. She feels more wholesome, for lack of a better description. She and Khushi were eventually joined by two additional siblings. She doesn't know anyone else who can claim that, and she believes she is extraordinarily fortunate and that things can't get much better.