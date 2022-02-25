‘Destiny denied our plans’: Boney Kapoor shares photo with late wife Sridevi, pens emotional message

We were all heartbroken when we heard the shocking news of iconic actress Sridevi's untimely death. Her family, including Boney and Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, and Bollywood lost one of its most prized pearls. While it may appear that the terrifying occurrence occurred only a few months ago, Sridevi's death anniversary is February 24th. Janhvi Kapoor had previously shared a touching message for her mother. Many more celebrities joined her in paying emotional respects to the late actress. Boney Kapoor, her 'soulmate,' has now given a touching message.

Boney Kapoor shared a photo with Sridevi in Venice that captured a great moment. Both of them smiled warmly at the camera, and the whole scene was beautiful and precious. Boney also included an emotive message with the photograph.

He wrote, 'We drove from Milan to Venice on 7th September 2008 & spent just a few hours in the city , we had made plans of visiting Venice again for longer stay but destiny denied our plans ……….".

On the fourth anniversary of Sridevi's death, her co-star Rahul Singh, well known as Master Rinku, paid tribute to her and stated, “Once while shooting for Sherni in Mumbai’s Filmcity studio, there was this one rope sequence that she had to do. It was a difficult one and at one point she was bleeding too while doing that, but she didn't complain even once. She completed the whole scene, after which she applied an ice pack on her feet. That was the sincerity of a massive star like her.”

Rahul has appeared in three films with Sridevi as a child actor: ‘Tohfa’, ‘Balidaan’ , and ‘Sherni’.