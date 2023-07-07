Mithun Chakraborty's mother Santirani Chakraborty passes away, actor's son Namashi confirms grandma's demise

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty lost his mother, Santirani Chakraborty, and the actor's youngest son Namashi Chakraborty confirmed the demise of his grandmother.

Bollywood's veteran actor, Mithun Chakraborty lost his mother, Santirani Chakraborty on Friday, June 6, and the actor's youngest son Namashi Chakraborty confirmed the demise. While speaking to Anand Bazaar Online, Nimashi confirmed the demise of his grandmother, and said, "Yes, the news is true. Grandma is no longer with us.'' The reason behind Santirani's demise has not been disclosed yet.

READ: Mithun Chakraborty's father passes away in Mumbai, actor stuck in Bengaluru due to coronavirus lockdown

Three years ago, on April 21, 2020, Mithun lost his father Basantokumar Chakraborty passed away due to kidney failure. He was 95. Reports state that Basanta Kumar Chakraborty was battling age-related health issues and passed away on Tuesday evening. Even this sad news was confirmed by Namashi Chakraborty. Namashi told PTI in an interview, "Yes, my grandfather passed away last evening due to kidney failure." He further added that his actor-father is stuck in Bengaluru due to the coronavirus-led nationwide lockdown but is trying to come to Mumbai for the last rites."

For the unversed, Nimashi Chakraborty is the youngest child after Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Dishani Chakraborty, and Ushmey Chakraborty. Namashi made his Bollywood debut this year with Rajkumar Santoshi's Bad Boy.