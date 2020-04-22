Mithun Chakraborty's father passes away in Mumbai, actor stuck in Bengaluru due to coronavirus lockdown

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty’s father, Basantakumar Chakraborty, has passed away due to kidney failure. He was 95. Reports state that Basanta Kumar Chakraborty was battling age-related health issues and passed away on Tuesday evening. The news was shared by Mithun Chakraborty’s younger son, Namashi Chakraborty.

Namashi told PTI in an interview, "Yes, my grandfather passed away last evening due to kidney failure." He further added that his actor-father is stuck in Bengaluru due to the coronavirus-led nationwide lockdown but is trying to come to Mumbai for the last rites.

Bengali actor Rituparna Sengupta took to Twitter to offer condolences to the actor and his family. She wrote, "My deep condolences on the sudden demise of your father, Mithun Da. Stay strong may his soul rest in peace forever." Recently, director Sudhir Mishra suffered a major setback during the ongoing lockdown phase as he lost his father, Dr. DN Mishra, also a Lucknowite on April 2.

