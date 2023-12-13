Headlines

Meet superstar who became hero at 15, made Bollywood debut with Karisma Kapoor, one accident ruined his career, is now..

This film of Karishma and Harish was successful at the box office. Both of them became famous overnight. After this film, it seemed as if Harish's luck had changed. After this, Harish worked in many hit films in Bollywood, which include films like 'Coolie No. 1' and 'Tirangaa'.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 07:35 AM IST

Harish Kumar made his amazing identity among the people by working in Hindi Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam films. He was an artist who started playing the role of lead hero in films at the age of just 15, but what happened that his career was ruined in an instant?

Harish Kumar dominated the big screen with films like 'Prem Qaidi', 'Coolie No 1', and 'Tirangaa'. Born on August 1, 1975, in Hyderabad, Harish Kumar started working in films at the age of just 4, and at the age of just 15, he graced the big screen as a lead actor. He was in the headlines, not only in Bollywood but also in the South film industry. 

During this time, he became a victim of a big scam, and his entire career was ruined in no time. Harish has played lead roles in many films. He is known for his work in Telugu and Hindi films. Only a few actors in Bollywood were fortunate enough to dominate the industry right from their first film and Harish Kumar was one of them. 

At the age of 4, he started his career in South films and as a child artiste, he did about 19 films between 1979 and 1987. In 1990, a film was made in Telugu, named 'Prema Khaidi'. Harish was seen as the lead actor in this film because he had grown up and this film created a stir at the South box office.

The producer of this film, D Ramanaidu, was so impressed that he made this film in Bollywood also, which was named 'Prem Qaidi'. Yes, this was the same 'Prem Qaidi' film, through which Karisma Kapoor made her Bollywood debut and so did Harish Kumar.  

This film of Karishma and Harish was successful at the box office. Both of them became famous overnight. After this film, it seemed as if Harish's luck had changed. After this, Harish worked in many hit films in Bollywood, which include films like 'Coolie No. 1' and 'Tirangaa'.

After the film 'Inteqam' (2001), Harish stayed away from the limelight. 

According to a report of Dainik Bhaskar, due to a sudden increase in obesity, he had stopped getting work, because as Harish gained weight, his entire look had changed, but no one has any concrete information about what happened to him. 

As per a YouTube channel called 'Film Stories', Harish started having pain in his spine. He thought it would be a minor pain, but with time, the pain started increasing. Then, after some time his condition became such that he was not able to get up from the bed.

According to the reports, when doctors were consulted, it was found that Harish had suffered a spinal injury in his childhood, the same injury kept increasing with time and then he became a victim of slip disc. Doctors refused to give him medicines and also asked him to take a break from work for 2 years, due to which his weight kept increasing.

Harish Kumar tried to make a comeback in the year 2011 with the film 'Naughty @ 40'. Govinda was also in this film, but Harish's comeback also proved to be a flop. He again worked in 'Chaar Din Ki Chandni' in 2012, but this film also flopped at the box office. After this, his discussions gradually decreased and today he is unknown from the big screen, but even today Harish's fans keep remembering him.

