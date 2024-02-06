Twitter
Meet star kid who once took care of Jackie Shroff's shoes, clothes on set, now charges over Rs 100 crore, net worth is..

Stars like Kamal Haasan and Ranbir Kapoor started their career as assistant directors. They later tried their hand in acting and became a star. There is one such actor, who despite being a star kid, started his career as an assistant director.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 07:48 AM IST

The superstar we are talking about today charges more than Rs 100 crore for working in a film. He is also the first Bollywood actor to charge Rs 100 crore. The superstar is counted among the richest stars, but he once worked as Jackie Shroff's assistant in his film 'Falak'. He also used to take care of his shoes and clothes on the film sets.

Stars like Kamal Haasan and Ranbir Kapoor started their career as assistant directors. They later tried their hand in acting and became a star. There is one such actor, who despite being a star kid, started his career as an assistant director.

At the beginning of his career, the superstar used to look after Jackie Shroff's clothes and shoes, but today, he is one of the highest-paid stars in the film industry. We are talking about none other than Salman Khan.

Jackie Shroff earlier revealed in an interview how Salman Khan used to work as an assistant director in his father Salim Khan's film 'Falak'. He said, "I knew him first as a model, then as an assistant director, who used to take care of my clothes and shoes during the shooting of the 1998 film 'Falak'. He used to pay attention to me and is like my younger brother."

Jackie Shroff further said, "When he was an assistant director, I used to show his pictures to the filmmakers with whom I worked. Eventually, KC Bokadia's brother-in-law gave him a break in Bollywood. The film 'Maine Pyar Kiya' took him to stardom, but I think I got him a break in the industry. This is how our friendship started."

Salman Khan started his acting career with the film 'Biwi Ho To Aisi', in which he was seen in a supporting role. This film was a flop at the box office, while his film 'Maine Pyar Kiya' as a lead actor was a blockbuster, after which he never had to look back.

Salman Khan has given many blockbuster films like 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun', 'Sultan', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 'Kick', and 'Ek Tha Tiger'. According to media reports, he is the first actor who took a fee of Rs 100 crore for the 2016 film 'Sultan'. He was seen with Anushka Sharma in this film. 

Salman Khan again took Rs 130 crore for the 2017 film 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. He is one of the richest stars of Bollywood. If reports are to be believed, his net worth is around Rs 2900 crore.

