Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet star kid who gave 19 flop films in 12 years, only 1 hit, quit acting, father was superstar, he is now..

Pawsitively adorable: Viral video of tiny puppy's playdate with big dog melts hearts online

'Will neither safeguard peace nor...': China responds as India adds more troops at disputed border

Meet man who quit high-paying job at Google, now runs Rs 440000 crore company, becomes first Indian to…

Shilpa Shetty breaks silence on being called 'gold-digger' for marrying Raj Kundra: 'I think people forgot...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India vs England, 5th Test Day 3 Live Score: Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah hold fort; IND eye 300 run lead

Pawsitively adorable: Viral video of tiny puppy's playdate with big dog melts hearts online

Shilpa Shetty breaks silence on being called 'gold-digger' for marrying Raj Kundra: 'I think people forgot...'

Meet first Arab woman to be trained by NASA

AI imagines construction of Great Wall of China

8 Ayurvedic home remedies to lower cholesterol levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 Highlights: Sarfaraz Khan Hits His 3rd Test Half-Century In Dharamshala

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 Highlights: Devdutt Padikkal Hits 1st Half-Century On Debut Test Match

IND Vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 Highlights: Shubman Gill Hits His 4th Test Match Century In Dharamshala

Shilpa Shetty breaks silence on being called 'gold-digger' for marrying Raj Kundra: 'I think people forgot...'

Shaitaan box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn, Madhavan film is Bollywood's biggest horror opener ever, mints...

Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied divorce after 11 years of marriage, insider says 'it was...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet star kid who gave 19 flop films in 12 years, only 1 hit, quit acting, father was superstar, he is now..

Feroz Khan wanted to make his son Fardeen Khan the next superstar of Bollywood, so he took the responsibility of directing his son's first film 'Prem Aggan', but the film flopped.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 09, 2024, 09:44 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It has been a hot topic of discussion in Bollywood that it is easier for star kids to establish themselves in the film industry, thanks to the stardom of their parents. But, while it is easy for an actor to get a break in the industry with some connections, not everyone can maintain it and eventually, it is the audiences who decide whether an actor deserves to be on the top spot or not. 

This star of the acting world proved to fit in every role from chocolate boy to dreaded villain. Whenever he came on screen, people liked his style. His fan following was such that people loved him both as a hero and as a villain. But, when his son entered films, he proved to be a big flop.

The superstar's son is very smart and is also good at acting, but out of his 21 films, only 1 has been a hit, and in that too, stars like Akshay Kumar, and Vidya Balan stole the limelight. Despite everything, fate is hesitant to be kind to them. Feroz Khan's son is now going to make a comeback after 13 years with the crime thriller 'Visfot', on which his entire film career depends.

Feroz Khan wanted to make his son Fardeen Khan the next superstar of Bollywood, so he took the responsibility of directing his son's first film 'Prem Aggan', but the film flopped. Despite a flop start, Fardeen Khan did not lose hope, however, fate had other plans as 15 consecutive films of the actor flopped. His career was almost sinking when the multi-starrer film 'Heyy Babyy' was released in the year 2007, which was successful.

The only hit film in Fardeen Khan's career is 'Heyy Babyy', which stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Fardeen Khan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani. This film, which was made for Rs 30 crores, was released on August 24, 2007, and its global box office collection was more than Rs 83 crores.

After 'Heyy Babyy', Fardeen Khan felt that his luck would turn, but his next 3 films 'Darling', 'Jai Veeru', and 'Life Partner' were also flops. The 2009 film 'All the Best' had a short run. He was again seen in the film 'Dulha Mil Gaya' with Sushmita Sen. When this also did not work, he became discouraged and stayed away from the film world for 13 years.

Now, 49-year-old Fardeen Khan wants to make a comeback in the film industry. Fardeen Khan's comeback was confirmed when he announced having joined the cast of Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull 5', set to be released in 2025.

He will also be seen in 'Visfot' and the Netflix series 'Heeramandi' this year. 

As for his personal life, Fardeen is married to Natasha Madhvani, daughter of actress Mumtaz. The couple has a daughter and a son.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

PM Modi announces LPG price cut by Rs 100 on Women's Day

Meet actress who made superhit debut with Salman Khan, worked in many hit films, left Bollywood suddenly, is now..

Mukesh Ambani gets Rs 10.5 crore Ferrari SUV in Jamnagar, uses it as a shuttle for Shah Rukh Khan

Rihanna's India visit not just for Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding, has special connection to this company of Mukesh Ambani

This university forgot to conduct exam after issuing date sheet, details here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement