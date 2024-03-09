Meet star kid who gave 19 flop films in 12 years, only 1 hit, quit acting, father was superstar, he is now..

Feroz Khan wanted to make his son Fardeen Khan the next superstar of Bollywood, so he took the responsibility of directing his son's first film 'Prem Aggan', but the film flopped.

It has been a hot topic of discussion in Bollywood that it is easier for star kids to establish themselves in the film industry, thanks to the stardom of their parents. But, while it is easy for an actor to get a break in the industry with some connections, not everyone can maintain it and eventually, it is the audiences who decide whether an actor deserves to be on the top spot or not.

This star of the acting world proved to fit in every role from chocolate boy to dreaded villain. Whenever he came on screen, people liked his style. His fan following was such that people loved him both as a hero and as a villain. But, when his son entered films, he proved to be a big flop.

The superstar's son is very smart and is also good at acting, but out of his 21 films, only 1 has been a hit, and in that too, stars like Akshay Kumar, and Vidya Balan stole the limelight. Despite everything, fate is hesitant to be kind to them. Feroz Khan's son is now going to make a comeback after 13 years with the crime thriller 'Visfot', on which his entire film career depends.

Feroz Khan wanted to make his son Fardeen Khan the next superstar of Bollywood, so he took the responsibility of directing his son's first film 'Prem Aggan', but the film flopped. Despite a flop start, Fardeen Khan did not lose hope, however, fate had other plans as 15 consecutive films of the actor flopped. His career was almost sinking when the multi-starrer film 'Heyy Babyy' was released in the year 2007, which was successful.

The only hit film in Fardeen Khan's career is 'Heyy Babyy', which stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Fardeen Khan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani. This film, which was made for Rs 30 crores, was released on August 24, 2007, and its global box office collection was more than Rs 83 crores.

After 'Heyy Babyy', Fardeen Khan felt that his luck would turn, but his next 3 films 'Darling', 'Jai Veeru', and 'Life Partner' were also flops. The 2009 film 'All the Best' had a short run. He was again seen in the film 'Dulha Mil Gaya' with Sushmita Sen. When this also did not work, he became discouraged and stayed away from the film world for 13 years.

Now, 49-year-old Fardeen Khan wants to make a comeback in the film industry. Fardeen Khan's comeback was confirmed when he announced having joined the cast of Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull 5', set to be released in 2025.

He will also be seen in 'Visfot' and the Netflix series 'Heeramandi' this year.

As for his personal life, Fardeen is married to Natasha Madhvani, daughter of actress Mumtaz. The couple has a daughter and a son.